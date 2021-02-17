 

Labcorp Adds High Sensitivity Antigen Test to Screen for Active COVID-19 Infection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 12:57  |  48   |   |   

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the availability of a new laboratory-based antigen test that will help doctors determine if an individual is actively infected with COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005506/en/

Photo courtesy of Labcorp (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo courtesy of Labcorp (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed by DiaSorin, the antigen test is available to patients through a doctor’s order and allows for testing to determine if individuals are still infected with and could spread COVID-19. The test is performed by a doctor or other healthcare provider using a nasal or nasopharyngeal swab to collect a sample and is then picked up and processed by Labcorp. Results are available on average within 24-48 hours from time of pick up.

“This new high-sensitivity antigen test is another example of Labcorp’s commitment to providing people with the information they need to make important health decisions,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics. “PCR tests are still considered the gold standard in diagnosing COVID-19, as they are able to detect the smallest traces of the virus. However, an antigen test is an additional tool to help individuals know if they could still be carrying the virus or if they are safe to resume work and life activities.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), antigen tests can be used in a variety of testing strategies to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and are helpful in determining whether a person diagnosed with COVID-19 remains infectious.

Labcorp continues to recommend that individuals follow health guidelines, including wearing a mask in public, socially distancing, frequently washing hands and avoiding large groups, and receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as availability increases and the CDC guidance expands to more eligible groups. For more information about Labcorp’s COVID-19 response and testing options, visit Labcorp’s COVID-19 microsite.

The DiaSorin LIAISON SARS-CoV-2 Ag antigen test has been made available to the U.S. market following notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 26, 2020 pursuant to the FDA’s Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease-2019 during the Public Health Emergency (Revised) and published May 11, 2020.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn about Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Labcorp Adds High Sensitivity Antigen Test to Screen for Active COVID-19 Infection Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the availability of a new laboratory-based antigen test that will help doctors determine if an individual is actively infected with COVID-19. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Masco Corporation Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Amy Summy, Chief Marketing Officer of Labcorp, Named to Forbes’ CMO Next
11.02.21
Labcorp Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Provides 2021 Guidance
09.02.21
Labcorp Announces Key Appointments to Oncology Leadership Team
01.02.21
Labcorp Named to FORTUNE Magazine’s 2021 ‘World’s Most Admired Companies,’ Making the Annual List for the Third Time
28.01.21
Labcorp Earns 100 Percent on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ Workplace Equality
19.01.21
Labcorp Appoints Dr. Deborah Ann Sesok-Pizzini as Chief Medical Officer, Labcorp Diagnostics