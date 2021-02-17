Labcorp Adds High Sensitivity Antigen Test to Screen for Active COVID-19 Infection

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the availability of a new laboratory-based antigen test that will help doctors determine if an individual is actively infected with COVID-19.

Developed by DiaSorin, the antigen test is available to patients through a doctor’s order and allows for testing to determine if individuals are still infected with and could spread COVID-19. The test is performed by a doctor or other healthcare provider using a nasal or nasopharyngeal swab to collect a sample and is then picked up and processed by Labcorp. Results are available on average within 24-48 hours from time of pick up.

“This new high-sensitivity antigen test is another example of Labcorp’s commitment to providing people with the information they need to make important health decisions,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics. “PCR tests are still considered the gold standard in diagnosing COVID-19, as they are able to detect the smallest traces of the virus. However, an antigen test is an additional tool to help individuals know if they could still be carrying the virus or if they are safe to resume work and life activities.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), antigen tests can be used in a variety of testing strategies to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and are helpful in determining whether a person diagnosed with COVID-19 remains infectious.

Labcorp continues to recommend that individuals follow health guidelines, including wearing a mask in public, socially distancing, frequently washing hands and avoiding large groups, and receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as availability increases and the CDC guidance expands to more eligible groups. For more information about Labcorp’s COVID-19 response and testing options, visit Labcorp’s COVID-19 microsite.

The DiaSorin LIAISON SARS-CoV-2 Ag antigen test has been made available to the U.S. market following notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 26, 2020 pursuant to the FDA’s Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease-2019 during the Public Health Emergency (Revised) and published May 11, 2020.

