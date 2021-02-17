Silence Therapeutics Initiates Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SLN360 for Cardiovascular Disease Due to High Lipoprotein(a)

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has started dosing subjects in the APOLLO Phase I clinical study of its wholly owned lead product candidate, SLN360, for the treatment of elevated Lipoprotein (a) – or Lp(a) – levels.

This first-in-human study is investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic response of SLN360 in people with elevated Lp(a) levels approximately ≥60 mg/dL. The APOLLO trial is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled, single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose study enrolling approximately 88 subjects total in up to nine cohorts.

Silence intends to report data from the single-ascending dose portion of the study in the second half of this year.

More information on the SLN360 APOLLO trial can be found here .

About SLN360

Silence’s wholly owned lead product candidate, SLN360, is a gene ‘silencing’ therapy – one that is designed to temporarily block a specific gene’s message that would otherwise trigger an unwanted effect. In this case, it aims to ‘silence’ LPA, a gene that tells the body to make a specific protein that is only found in Lp(a). By silencing LPA, the levels of Lp(a) are lowered, which in turn is expected to lower the risk of heart diseases, heart attacks and strokes.