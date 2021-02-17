 

Silence Therapeutics Initiates Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SLN360 for Cardiovascular Disease Due to High Lipoprotein(a)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 13:00  |  77   |   |   

Silence Therapeutics Initiates Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SLN360 for Cardiovascular Disease Due to High Lipoprotein(a)

17 February 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has started dosing subjects in the APOLLO Phase I clinical study of its wholly owned lead product candidate, SLN360, for the treatment of elevated Lipoprotein (a) – or Lp(a) – levels.

This first-in-human study is investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic response of SLN360 in people with elevated Lp(a) levels approximately ≥60 mg/dL. The APOLLO trial is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled, single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose study enrolling approximately 88 subjects total in up to nine cohorts.

Silence intends to report data from the single-ascending dose portion of the study in the second half of this year.

More information on the SLN360 APOLLO trial can be found here.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
ir@silence-therapeutics.com

  		Tel:  +1 (646) 637-3208
  Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

  		  Tel:  +44 (0) 20 7597 5970
European IR
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott/ Angela Gray / Chris Welsh
silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

  		Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

About SLN360
Silence’s wholly owned lead product candidate, SLN360, is a gene ‘silencing’ therapy – one that is designed to temporarily block a specific gene’s message that would otherwise trigger an unwanted effect. In this case, it aims to ‘silence’ LPA, a gene that tells the body to make a specific protein that is only found in Lp(a). By silencing LPA, the levels of Lp(a) are lowered, which in turn is expected to lower the risk of heart diseases, heart attacks and strokes.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics Initiates Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SLN360 for Cardiovascular Disease Due to High Lipoprotein(a) Silence Therapeutics Initiates Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SLN360 for Cardiovascular Disease Due to High Lipoprotein(a) 17 February 2021 LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
HealthyWomen and Myovant Sciences Launch “Voices of Periods” to Fight Menstrual Stigma
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Silence Therapeutics plc Announces $45 Million Private Placement