 

Nasuni Announces File Storage Partnership with Google Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 13:00  |  41   |   |   

Collaboration provides fast, flexible cloud file storage for customers

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file storage, announced it has formed a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to address the growing need for enterprise file storage that is simple, reliable, and low cost. Nasuni is bringing to market a modern enterprise cloud file storage offering that pairs Google Cloud's object storage economics with Nasuni's cloud-native global file system.

Nasuni Logo

The new solution from Nasuni delivers low-cost primary file storage for enterprise customers seeking to modernize their on-premises file servers and network attached storage (NAS) infrastructures. The integration between Nasuni's cloud-native file storage platform and Google Cloud's object storage provides high-performance primary file storage, backup, disaster recovery (DR), multi-site file synchronization and edge caching -- all for up to 70% less than traditional file infrastructures.

"We're delighted that Nasuni will deploy its solutions for cost-effective and agile file storage on Google Cloud," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Bringing their cloud-native solution to Google Cloud enables customers to deploy file storage as-a-service on our scalable, global, and secure infrastructure, with simplified procurement and billing via the Google Cloud Marketplace."

As organizations of all sizes continue to pursue digital transformation with cloud-first strategies, they are turning to Nasuni for its primary file storage and backup SaaS solution built on cost-effective cloud object storage, to realize significant cost savings compared to refreshing traditional on-premises file storage. With Nasuni's partnership with Google Cloud, customers can now take advantage of an innovative cloud file storage solution that offers more dramatic savings using always-available, Google Cloud Storage archive class object storage, without sacrificing end-user performance. Google Cloud's cost-optimized object storage is achieved through economies of scale across its global internet infrastructure and network.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nasuni Announces File Storage Partnership with Google Cloud Collaboration provides fast, flexible cloud file storage for customers BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file storage, announced it has formed a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Baptist Health Federal Credit Union to deliver a robust digital banking experience with Finastra
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
SKF: Notice of Annual General Meeting
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) - Strong fourth quarter and record high full year results
Siniora Food Industries Company achieves a net profit of JD 7.1 million (USD 10 million) in 2020, a ...
Companies in Bio Filter Market Target Sustainable Land-Based Aquaculture, Global Valuation to Touch ...
Essential E-Learning Ecosystems Move to the Head of the Class
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Robo Advisory Market to Reach $41.07 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 31.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods