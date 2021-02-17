Nasuni Announces File Storage Partnership with Google Cloud

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file storage, announced it has formed a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to address the growing need for enterprise file storage that is simple, reliable, and low cost. Nasuni is bringing to market a modern enterprise cloud file storage offering that pairs Google Cloud's object storage economics with Nasuni's cloud-native global file system.

The new solution from Nasuni delivers low-cost primary file storage for enterprise customers seeking to modernize their on-premises file servers and network attached storage (NAS) infrastructures. The integration between Nasuni's cloud-native file storage platform and Google Cloud's object storage provides high-performance primary file storage, backup, disaster recovery (DR), multi-site file synchronization and edge caching -- all for up to 70% less than traditional file infrastructures.

"We're delighted that Nasuni will deploy its solutions for cost-effective and agile file storage on Google Cloud," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Bringing their cloud-native solution to Google Cloud enables customers to deploy file storage as-a-service on our scalable, global, and secure infrastructure, with simplified procurement and billing via the Google Cloud Marketplace."

As organizations of all sizes continue to pursue digital transformation with cloud-first strategies, they are turning to Nasuni for its primary file storage and backup SaaS solution built on cost-effective cloud object storage, to realize significant cost savings compared to refreshing traditional on-premises file storage. With Nasuni's partnership with Google Cloud, customers can now take advantage of an innovative cloud file storage solution that offers more dramatic savings using always-available, Google Cloud Storage archive class object storage, without sacrificing end-user performance. Google Cloud's cost-optimized object storage is achieved through economies of scale across its global internet infrastructure and network.