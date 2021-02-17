 

Solera releases Guided Image Capture, engineered to revolutionize AI-based repair

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 13:02  |  48   |   |   

The latest Qapter Intelligent Self-Service Computer Vision Module Poised to Redefine Claims Processing

WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Holdings, Inc., a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions for insurance and automotive industries, today launched Guided Image Capture (GIC), a customizable Qapter module part of Solera's industry leading end-to-end Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered claims platform.

Solera Logo.

GIC provides a simple and intuitive way for an automotive insurance policy holder to confidently capture images of a damaged vehicle, through an easy-to-use web-based app. Solera's successful pilot programs have shown the intelligent guidance ensures the right images are captured first time, significantly improving the accuracy of AI damage detection, repair triage and routing.

"Consumers are demanding digital first solutions to manage their claims that also improve the speed and precision of repair. Guided Image Capture combined with our unique Repair Science delivers an accurate and precise identification of vehicle damage. This is a crucial first step that empowers the consumer and initiates an advanced AI driven claims workflow." Said Evan Davies, Chief Technology Officer, Solera.

Simple, intuitive technology; the first step on an all-digital claims journey

The claims journey begins with Solera's innovative technology that generates a 'vehicle mask' of the exact vehicle (based on an automatic look up of the VIN) or body shape. The technology is cloud-hosted and secured by a PIN or deep link, providing agility, quick access, and security. Combined with photo-taking guidance, this approach ensures the AI detects damages with the highest accuracy. Once all images are captured and organized, they are made available within seconds via API to both insurer and body repair center for easy coordination and faster rollout times.

Many Solera customers are already seeing rapid adoption of the technology, with response rates to driver image capture requests of more than 85% and nearly 1 million new digital images uploaded by customers over the past 12 months.

For more information about Solera's Guided Image Capture and how to sign up, visit www.qapter.com/intelligent-modules/guided-image-capture/  

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions that adhere to the highest standards of data privacy, security and integrity to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms and machine learning that come together to deliver insight and ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. The company is active in over 90 countries across six continents, processing more than 300 million digital transactions annually for over 235,000 customers and partners. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/215922/solera_holdings_inc_logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solera releases Guided Image Capture, engineered to revolutionize AI-based repair The latest Qapter Intelligent Self-Service Computer Vision Module Poised to Redefine Claims Processing WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Solera Holdings, Inc., a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Baptist Health Federal Credit Union to deliver a robust digital banking experience with Finastra
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
SKF: Notice of Annual General Meeting
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) - Strong fourth quarter and record high full year results
Siniora Food Industries Company achieves a net profit of JD 7.1 million (USD 10 million) in 2020, a ...
Companies in Bio Filter Market Target Sustainable Land-Based Aquaculture, Global Valuation to Touch ...
Essential E-Learning Ecosystems Move to the Head of the Class
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Robo Advisory Market to Reach $41.07 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 31.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods