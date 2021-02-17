DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results 17.02.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia, February 16, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU OTCQB: BUROF) a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Operational highlights for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020:

- Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods completed construction of its state-of-the-art protein production facility dedicated to the production, under license, of Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. Construction of the facility was formally completed on December 31, 2020.

- Subsequent to the quarter-end, Merit Functional Foods, achieved first commercial production of Burcon's Peazazz(R) and Peazac(R) pea proteins. Merit intends to now turn its focus to commissioning the facility to produce canola protein.

- Advanced Burcon's pipeline of development opportunities through ongoing research and development efforts as well as through ongoing discussions and negotiations with potential development partners.

- Expanded the company's research and development capacity through the lease of a satellite laboratory space at the Richardson Centre For Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals. Research activities at the new satellite lab will support Burcon's ongoing work at its Winnipeg Technical Centre. Subsequent to the quarter-end the company also expanded its Winnipeg scientific and technical team with the addition of two new research scientists. We engaged a third-party engineering firm to assist the company to plan and design a potential new and expanded technology and innovation centre, to replace the company's existing Winnipeg Technical Centre.