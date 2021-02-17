EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Personnel PJSC Mechel : Mechel reports management changes 17.02.2021 / 15:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moscow, Russia - 17 February 2021 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of Russia's leading mining and steel companies, reports Vladimir Osokin's appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for ecology and environment protection.

This is a newly created post in Mechel's structure. Prior to his appointment, Vladimir Osokin worked as an advisor to Mechel's Chief Executive Officer. In his new position, he will oversee a wide range of issues concerning modernization of the Group's production facilities, implementation of ecological programs and modern methods of managing environment protection measures, using best available practices in this area, as well as overall control of Mechel Group's Environment Policy.

"As we are working systematically to improve the level of our ecological safety, it is quite logical that we are creating a top management post heading this line of work. Today Mechel is implementing a sweeping environment-protection program at its Chelyabinsk facilities, with investment topping 13 billion rubles in the next few years. Major ecological projects are also implemented in other regions of our company's presence. I am confident that Vladimir's experience and professionalism will help us tackle all these issues on schedule, decrease ecological risks and comply with high standards of ecological efficiency," Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented.

Prior to his appointment, Vladimir Osokin acted as advisor to Mechel's Chief Executive Officer. In 2009-2018, he held several top posts in The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation. In 2006-2009, he was deputy head of Russia's Federal Forestry Agency.

Mr. Osokin graduated Bratsk Industrial Institute with a specialty in "Electrical supply of industrial facilities, cities and agricultural facilities". He also graduated Krasnoyarsk State University with a degree in law.