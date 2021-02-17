Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Multiple Investor Healthcare and Life Sciences Conferences
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Joseph Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer will present a corporate overview during the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 25 at 1:40 PM Eastern Standard Time. Company management will also participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 1 at 10:20 AM (EST), the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9 at 3:00 PM (EST), and the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on March 16 at 8:00 AM (EST).
Additional details can be found below:
10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
- Date and Time: Thursday, February 25 at 1:40 PM (EST)
- Speakers: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Joseph Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
- Date and Time: Monday, March 1 at 10:20 AM (EST)
- Speakers: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Joseph Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
- Date and Time: Accessible Tuesday, March 9 at 3:00 PM (EST)
- Speaker: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer
Oppenheimer's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
- Date and Time: Tuesday, March 16 at 8:00 AM (EST)
- Speakers: Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Joseph Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Webcasts may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of Marinus website, www.marinuspharma.com.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company is conducting a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.
