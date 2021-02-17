Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Multiple Investor Healthcare and Life Sciences Conferences

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced that Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Joseph Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer will present a corporate overview during the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 25 at 1:40 PM Eastern Standard Time. Company management will also participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 1 at 10:20 AM (EST), the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9 at 3:00 PM (EST), and the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on March 16 at 8:00 AM (EST).

