 

Forma Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • The SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place Feb. 22-26. Forma will present on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).
  • The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place March 9-10. Forma will present on Tuesday, March 9 at 7:00 a.m. EST.
  • The Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place March 16-17. Forma will present on Wednesday, March 17 at 8:40 a.m. EST.

Webcasts of the conference presentations will be available in the “News & Investors” section of Forma’s website at www.formatherapeutics.com.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Our R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action focused on indications with high unmet need. Our work has generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide profound patient benefit. For more information, please visit www.FormaTherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @FORMAInc and LinkedIn.



