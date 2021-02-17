 

Shopify Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP), a leading global commerce company, announced today strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“The spirit of entrepreneurship was strong in 2020, as our merchants’ resilience and ability to adapt helped many of them thrive in a difficult year,” said Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s President. “Shopify is at the heart of our merchants’ businesses with entrepreneurs around the world trusting us with their livelihoods. This year, we are doubling down on creating a frictionless path to successful entrepreneurship, as we continue to build a future-proof commerce solution to serve generations to come.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Shopify Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 1.253,03€
Hebel 6,74
Ask 1,80
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 1.724,70€
Hebel 5,62
Ask 2,18
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Our fourth-quarter results capped off an outstanding 2020, thanks to the success of our merchants in a year that truly tested their mettle and triggered more entrepreneurs around the world to start their journey toward economic independence,” said Amy Shapero, Shopify’s CFO. “Shopify was prepared to ship the features that our merchants needed during the pandemic because we had invested for several years in a future that arrived early with the acceleration of online commerce. We’re amplifying our efforts in 2021, as we focus on executing on a portfolio of initiatives that will fuel further growth for our merchants and for Shopify.”

Fourth-Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $977.7 million, a 94% increase from the comparable quarter in 2019.
  • Subscription Solutions revenue was $279.4 million, up 53% year over year, primarily due to more merchants joining the platform.
  • Merchant Solutions revenue growth increased 117%, to $698.3 million, driven primarily by the growth of Gross Merchandise Volume1 ("GMV").
  • Monthly Recurring Revenue2 ("MRR") as of December 31, 2020 was $82.6 million. Growth accelerated to 53% year-over-year with MRR up from $53.9 million as of December 31, 2019 due to the continued high number of new merchants joining the platform in the quarter following record merchant additions in the third quarter. Q4 2020 MRR also benefited from incremental new revenue from our Retail POS Pro subscription offering, as subscription pricing came into effect in November 2020. Shopify Plus contributed $21.0 million, or 25%, of MRR compared with 27% of MRR as of December 31, 2019 as a result of the significantly higher number of merchants on standard plans joining the platform in 2020.
  • GMV for the fourth quarter was $41.1 billion, an increase of $20.5 billion, or 99% over the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross Payments Volume3 ("GPV") grew to $19.1 billion, which accounted for 46% of GMV processed in the quarter, versus $8.9 billion, or 43%, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Gross profit dollars grew 91% to $504.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $263.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted gross profit4 grew 89% to $510.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $269.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $112.5 million, or 12% of revenue, versus a loss of $30.1 million, or 6% of revenue, for the comparable period a year ago.
  • Adjusted operating income4 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $200.0 million, or 20% of revenue, compared with adjusted operating income of $28.5 million or 6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $123.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared with a net income of $0.8 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted net income4 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $198.8 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income of $50.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • At December 31, 2020, Shopify had $6.39 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared with $2.46 billion on December 31, 2019. The increase reflects $2.03 billion of net proceeds from Shopify’s offering of Class A subordinate voting shares and convertible senior notes in the third quarter of 2020 and $1.46 billion of net proceeds from Shopify's offering of Class A subordinate voting shares in the second quarter of 2020.

Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights

  • From the start of Black Friday in New Zealand, through the end of Cyber Monday in California, sales on Shopify’s platform reached more than $5.1 billion. This compares with more than $2.9 billion in GMV for the global Black Friday Cyber Monday period in 2019. Shopify also offset all carbon emissions from the delivery of every order placed on Shopify’s platform during the weekend, resulting in nearly 62,000 tonnes of carbon emissions offset.
  • Shopify continued to build the foundation of Shopify Fulfillment Network, advancing the development of our software, support capabilities, and fulfillment operations. In the fourth quarter, we continued to harden our systems, executed multiple flash sales, processed record volume through the peak holiday season smoothly, and shipped our first self-service onboarding system, making it easier for merchants to start fulfilling their orders.
  • 52% of eligible merchants in the United States and Canada utilized Shopify Shipping in the fourth quarter of 2020, versus 45% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Merchants in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. received $226.9 million in merchant cash advances and loans from Shopify Capital in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 96% versus the $115.9 million received by U.S. merchants in the fourth quarter of last year. Shopify Capital has grown to approximately $1.7 billion in cumulative capital advanced since its launch in April 2016, approximately $244.7 million of which was outstanding on December 31, 2020.
  • Shopify’s partner ecosystem continued to expand, as approximately 42,200 partners referred a merchant to Shopify over the past 12 months, up 72% compared with 24,500 over the 12 months ended December 31, 2019.

Full-Year Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the full year 2020 was $2,929.5 million, an 86% increase over 2019. Within this, Subscription Solutions revenue grew 41% to $908.8 million, while Merchant Solutions revenue grew 116% to $2,020.7 million.
  • GMV1 for 2020 was $119.6 billion, an increase of 96% over 2019. GPV3 grew to $53.9 billion, which accounted for 45% of GMV processed versus $25.7 billion, or 42%, for 2019.
  • Gross profit grew 78% to $1,541.5 million in 2020, compared with $865.6 million for 2019.
  • Adjusted gross profit4 grew 78% to $1,568.5 million in 2020, compared with $879.4 million in 2019.
  • Operating income for 2020 was $90.2 million, or 3% of revenue, versus an operating loss of $141.1 million, or 9% of revenue, for 2019.
  • Adjusted operating income4 for 2020 was $437.4 million or 15% of revenue; adjusted operating income for 2019 was $45.8 million or 3% of revenue.
  • Net income for 2020 was $319.5 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $124.8 million, or $1.10 per basic and diluted share, for 2019.
  • Adjusted net income4 for 2020 was $491.3 million, or $3.98 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income of $34.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for 2019.

2020 Business Highlights

As a merchant-first company, everything that Shopify does is in service to our mission to make commerce better for everyone. In 2020, this translated to releasing features that focused on helping entrepreneurs to get online fast and start selling easily, to get discovered by buyers, and to get their products to buyers.

Get Online Fast and Start Selling Easily

  • Shopify introduced a number of initiatives in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to help merchants quickly and easily start selling, including extending our 14-day free trial to 90-days for merchants trying out the platform between March 21 and May 31, making gift card capabilities available to merchants on all plans, and the introduction of buy-online-curbside pickup and local delivery.
  • Shopify launched the all-new Shopify POS, a faster, more intuitive, and more scalable POS software designed to meet the needs of our most complex Brick-and-Mortar retailers, and introduced POS Pro, a new subscription offering with incremental valuable features such as buy-online-pickup-in store, staff roles and permissions, exchanges, and smart inventory management.
  • Shopify launched Shopify Payments in Austria, as well as in Belgium, where we enabled iDEAL as a local payment method and support Bancontact debit payments, expanding the availability of Shopify Payments to 17 countries.
  • Shopify expanded Shopify Capital beyond the U.S. to support merchants in the United Kingdom and Canada.
  • Shopify launched Alipay as a payment method, allowing merchants in the U.S. to seamlessly accept payments through Alipay from more than one billion annual active users in China alone.
  • Shopify began rolling out to a select number of merchants early access to Shop Pay Installments, a ‘buy now, pay later’ product that lets merchants offer their buyers more payment choice and flexibility at checkout, helping merchants boost sales through increased cart size and higher conversion.

Get Discovered by Buyers

  • In April, Shopify launched Shop, an all-in-one mobile shopping assistant, which helps merchants deepen their relationships with existing buyers by putting a rediscovery tool at buyers’ fingertips. Shop also gives shoppers access to a range of features to create a more intuitive online shopping experience that merchants would otherwise have to assemble themselves. Shop includes our accelerated checkout, Shop Pay; our buy-now-pay-later product, Shop Pay Installments; order tracking; and carbon offsets of delivery emissions. Buyers can also discover local shops, Black-owned businesses, and other curated merchant lists within the app. At the end of 2020, Shop had more than 100 million registered users, including buyers that have opted in to Shop Pay as well as users of the app, and at the start of 2021 had more than 19 million Monthly Active Users. By the end of 2020, Shop Pay had facilitated nearly $20 billion in cumulative GMV since its launch in 2017.
  • 2020 was a year of discovery of new merchants, as the number of consumers buying from Shopify merchants grew 52% from 2019 to nearly 457 million, an acceleration from the 38% year-over-year growth in consumers buying from Shopify merchants in 2019. Shopify helped merchants capitalize on this shift to online by expanding buyer discovery and selling opportunities, introducing several new sales and marketing channels, including Facebook Shops, Walmart, and Pinterest sales channels and the TikTok marketing channel.

Get Products to Buyers

  • Shopify continued to build the product-market fit of Shopify Fulfillment Network by developing our fulfillment software, developing our network of warehouse and transportation partners, integrating 6 River Systems technology into our network, and enhancing our merchant-facing app to simplify fulfillment for our merchants.
  • 6 River Systems released enhancements to its wall-to-wall fulfillment solution, including The Bridge, an overarching tool that connects the data from a physical warehouse operation to an intuitive cloud-based control center, providing more visibility into operations and increasing efficiency.
  • Shopify introduced in-store/curbside pickup capabilities and local delivery options to brick-and-mortar merchants, enabling our merchants to participate in socially distanced selling and offering buyers a convenient, fast, and cost-effective way to shop while supporting local merchants.
  • Shopify launched Shopify Shipping in Australia partnering with courier services company, Sendle. Australian merchants can save time and money by printing Sendle labels and booking free parcel pick up within the Shopify admin, with the benefits of affordable shipping rates, package tracking, and 100% carbon-neutral shipping.

Shopify is building a 100-year company with a rich ecosystem of merchants, partners, and our communities. In 2020, we supported several mission-aligned initiatives to help communities reach for economic independence and we invested in high-potential innovative solutions to remove carbon from the atmosphere and create a low carbon future. In 2020:

  • Shopify announced a collaboration with Operation HOPE to help the organization’s goal to create one million new Black-owned businesses in the U.S. by 2030.
  • Shopify announced three partnerships to help bring thousands of small businesses online and help them adapt to a digital economy. Partnerships include the Government of Canada through the ‘Go Digital Canada’ program, the New York State Government through ‘Empire State Digital’, and the Victoria State Government in Australia through the ‘Small Business Adaptation Program’.
  • Shopify directed the first $5 million of its Sustainability Fund, launched in 2019, toward the most promising technologies and projects for combating climate change. These initiatives include:
    • Purchasing carbon removals and offsets from companies working on emerging technologies that permanently remove carbon from the atmosphere and solutions that temporarily sequester carbon or reduce carbon emissions.
    • Offsetting all carbon emissions associated with the shipments of orders placed in the Shop app as well as all orders on the Shopify platform placed over the global Black Friday Cyber Monday holiday shopping weekend.
    • Launch of the Offset app, allowing merchants to opt-in to offset the carbon emissions associated with shipments of all their deliveries.

Subsequent to 2020 year end, in February 2021, Shopify announced the expansion of our accelerated checkout, Shop Pay, to Facebook and Instagram. With this expansion, Shopify Payments will process all transactions by Shopify merchants on Facebook and Instagram upon full implementation of the integration later this year. This is the first time that Shop Pay is being offered outside of Shopify, giving buyers on Facebook and Instagram a fast and secure way to checkout and carbon emission offsets on every delivery. Shop Pay is now available as a payment option within Facebook to Shopify merchants using checkout on Instagram in the US, and will be rolling out to Shopify merchants using checkout on Facebook in the US in the coming weeks.

2021 Investments

In 2021, Shopify will help merchants take advantage of the strong secular shift to online commerce by investing in initiatives that put Shopify into the hands of more entrepreneurs, unlock the value of the platform for our merchants, and increasingly deliver scale benefits. We expect these investments to be largely reflected in the engineering talent we hire to execute on our initiatives and commercial efforts to raise awareness of Shopify and the power of our platform as we bring it to more entrepreneurs globally. Key areas of incremental investment planned for 2021 include the following:

  • Shopify Fulfillment Network. To continue building the foundation of our fulfillment network, we intend to continue to invest in building the software that tightly integrates fulfillment into Shopify’s tech stack, optimizes our distributed network of nodes, and enhances the overall merchant experience to deliver fast and affordable fulfillment to our merchants’ buyers. We will also invest in 6 River Systems to continue innovating and enhancing its automated fulfillment technology to support the development Shopify Fulfillment Network as well as their network of external customers.
  • Shop App. We will continue to develop the Shop App into a must-have shopping companion that fosters buyer loyalty and retention. We plan to invest in building features that will reduce friction for buyers at more points along their shopping journey, from discovery to delivery, creating value for both our merchants and their buyers.
  • International. We plan to encourage more entrepreneurs to join Shopify and help merchants succeed by continuing to localize the platform in several non-English speaking geographies where we have a foothold. We intend to invest in enhancing and adding new features that make Shopify more intuitive and aligned with the commerce practices of merchants and buyers in these respective regions and in sales and marketing initiatives.
  • Shopify POS. We plan to invest in growing adoption of our Retail POS and POS Pro offering by investing in foundational technologies to make it easier for merchants to onboard, and in our sales team, expanding our POS products to more countries and executing our go-to-market strategy.
  • Shopify Plus. We plan to invest in bringing Shopify Plus's enterprise-level capabilities to more brands both in North America and internationally, offering larger, complex businesses a more agile and cost-effective way to manage their retail operations.

Shopify will continue to invest in our future across our platform and business. We are building a global commerce operating system that lowers the barrier to entry to entrepreneurship and provides our merchants with the tools they need to manage and scale their business across a number of channels. We will therefore continue to invest to enhance the speed, resilience and functionality of Shopify’s core platform, which supports merchants from startup to scale; and to further develop financial solutions available to merchants, including Shop Pay Installments and Shopify Balance.

Outlook

The outlook that follows constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. Actual results could vary materially as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond Shopify’s control. Please see "Forward-looking Statements" below.

In addition to the other assumptions and factors described in this press release, Shopify’s outlook assumes the continuation of growth trends in our industry, our ability to manage our growth effectively, the absence of material changes in our industry or the global economy and other assumptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are described in detail below. The following statements supersede all prior statements made by Shopify and are based on current expectations. As these statements are forward-looking, actual results may differ materially.

These statements do not give effect to the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures or business combinations that may be announced or closed after the date hereof. All numbers provided in this section are approximate.

2020 was an exceptional year of growth in revenue and adjusted operating income for Shopify driven by the unprecedented acceleration of ecommerce by COVID, which drove an acceleration in the growth of GMV and new merchants on the platform, and which increased adoption of merchant solutions. We believe that changed behaviours adopted by merchants and consumers in 2020 have expanded the prospects for entrepreneurship and digital commerce significantly.

Our outlook coming into 2021 assumes that as countries roll out vaccines in 2021 and populations are able to move about more freely, the overall economic environment will likely improve, some consumer spending will likely rotate back to offline retail and services, and the ongoing shift to ecommerce, which accelerated in 2020, will likely resume a more normalized pace of growth. For the full year 2021, we expect:

  • Subscriptions solutions revenue growth to be driven by more merchants around the world joining the platform in a number lower than the record in 2020, but higher than any year prior to 2020;
  • The growth rates of subscription solutions and merchant solutions revenues to likely be more similar to each other than in the recent past, as we do not expect the surge in GMV that drove merchant solutions in 2020 to repeat;
  • Merchant solutions revenue growth to be driven by continued GMV growth from existing merchants, new merchants joining the platform, and expanded adoption of Shopify’s growing menu of merchant solutions, including established offerings such as Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital, both geographically and as merchants grow into them, while newer solutions such as Shopify Fulfillment Network and 6 River Systems contribute nascent but incremental revenue in their early stages.

As a result, we expect that we will continue to grow revenue rapidly in 2021, albeit at a lower rate than in 2020. While we expect that the first quarter will likely still contribute the smallest share of full-year revenue and the fourth quarter the largest, the revenue spread may be more evenly distributed across the four quarters than it has been historically if the rollout of a vaccine shifts more spending to services and offline shopping towards the back half of the year.

2020 catapulted commerce into a period of incredibly rapid change, presenting Shopify with unprecedented opportunities in 2021 to accelerate innovation. We expect rapid growth in gross profit dollars in 2021, and plan to deploy substantially all of these dollars effectively, investing back into our business as aggressively as we can. In research and development, we are launching an ambitious hiring campaign for engineers that we expect will gain strength over the course of 2021. In sales and marketing, we expect to increase online marketing spend into increased global demand, expand sales and marketing efforts to capture more Plus and POS merchants both in North America and internationally, and enhance product marketing to help merchants take advantage of the full range of capabilities on the platform. For 2021, we anticipate stock-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes of $465 million and amortization of acquired intangibles of $21 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

Shopify’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss our fourth-quarter results today, February 17, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify’s website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/default.aspx#upcoming-ev .... An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Shopify’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Notes, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 are available on Shopify’s website at www.shopify.com and will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may, upon request, receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples Canada and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

We were proudly founded in Ottawa, Canada, but prefer to think of the company location as Internet, Everywhere. Shopify is a company of and by the internet, and we have physical outposts around the world. The archaic newswire system doesn’t allow us to acknowledge this fact, so we will henceforth keep this paragraph in our press releases until technology improves.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Shopify uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide additional information in order to assist investors in understanding our financial and operating performance.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangibles, and an impairment of right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share also exclude amortization of the debt discount related to Shopify’s convertible senior notes, unrealized gains on equity and other investments, and tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Shopify believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the financial tables below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Shopify’s planned business initiatives and operations and outlook, the performance of Shopify's merchants, the impact of Shopify's business on its merchants and other entrepreneurs, and economic activity and consumer spending. Words such as “believe”, "continue", "will", "intends", "support", “plan”, “anticipate”, “allow”, and "expect" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Shopify’s current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by Shopify in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. These projections, expectations, assumptions and analyses are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, events and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Although Shopify believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond Shopify’s control, including but not limited to: (i) merchant acquisition and retention; (ii) managing our growth; (iii) our potential inability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; (iv) the security of personal information we store relating to merchants and their customers and consumers with whom we have a direct relationship; (v) our history of losses and our ability to maintain profitability; (vi) a disruption of service or security breach; (vii) our limited operating history in new markets and geographic regions; (viii) our ability to innovate; (ix) international sales and operations and the use of our platform in various countries; (x) our reliance on a single supplier to provide the technology we offer through Shopify Payments; (xi) our potential inability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; (xii) our use of a single cloud-based platform to deliver our services; (xiii) uncertainty around the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response on global and regional economies and economic activity; (xiv) the reliance of our growth in part on the success of our strategic relationships with third parties; (xv) complex and changing laws and regulations worldwide; (xvi) our dependence on the continued services of management and other key employees; (xvii) our potential failure to effectively maintain, promote and enhance our brand; (xviii) payments processed through Shopify Payments; (xix) serious errors or defects in our software or hardware or issues with our hardware supply chain; (xx) our potential inability to achieve or maintain data transmission capacity; (xxi) activities of merchants or partners or the contents of merchants’ shops; (xxii) evolving privacy laws and regulations, cross-border data transfer restrictions, data localization requirements and other domestic or foreign regulations may limit the use and adoption of our services; (xxiii) changes in tax laws or adverse outcomes related to our taxes; (xiv) other one-time events and other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in Shopify’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces or territories of Canada. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Shopify’s expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Shopify undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

 

Shopify Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Expressed in US $000’s, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Years ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription solutions

279,440

 

183,166

 

908,757

 

642,241

Merchant solutions

698,304

 

321,994

 

2,020,734

 

935,932

 

977,744

 

505,160

 

2,929,491

 

1,578,173

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription solutions

59,250

 

37,369

 

193,532

 

128,155

Merchant solutions

414,106

 

203,900

 

1,194,439

 

584,375

 

473,356

 

241,269

 

1,387,971

 

712,530

Gross profit

504,388

 

263,891

 

1,541,520

 

865,643

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

154,728

 

132,063

 

602,048

 

472,841

Research and development

159,077

 

102,753

 

552,127

 

355,015

General and administrative

65,395

 

50,518

 

245,343

 

153,765

Transaction and loan losses

12,647

 

8,636

 

51,849

 

25,169

Total operating expenses

391,847

 

293,970

 

1,451,367

 

1,006,790

Income (loss) from operations

112,541

 

(30,079)

 

90,153

 

(141,147)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expenses) income, net

(2,788)

 

11,539

 

150,211

 

45,332

Income (loss) before income taxes

109,753

 

(18,540)

 

240,364

 

(95,815)

Recovery of (provision for) income taxes

14,119

 

19,311

 

79,145

 

(29,027)

Net income (loss)

123,872

 

771

 

319,509

 

(124,842)

Other comprehensive income

9,514

 

3,339

 

7,724

 

13,262

Comprehensive income (loss)

133,386

 

4,110

 

327,233

 

(111,580)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

1.01

 

0.01

 

2.67

 

(1.10)

Diluted

0.99

 

0.01

 

2.59

 

(1.10)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

122,181,067

 

116,027,240

 

119,569,705

 

113,026,424

Diluted

125,454,919

 

116,027,240

 

123,463,274

 

113,026,424

 

Shopify Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in US $000’s except share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

As at

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

$

 

$

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

2,703,597

 

649,916

Marketable securities

3,684,370

 

1,805,278

Trade and other receivables, net

120,752

 

90,529

Merchant cash advances, loans and related receivables, net

244,723

 

150,172

Income taxes receivable

56,067

 

Other current assets

68,247

 

46,333

 

6,877,756

 

2,742,228

Long-term assets

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

92,104

 

111,398

Intangible assets, net

135,676

 

167,282

Right-of-use assets, net

119,373

 

134,774

Deferred tax assets

52,677

 

19,432

Equity and other investments

173,454

 

2,500

Goodwill

311,865

 

311,865

 

885,149

 

747,251

Total assets

7,762,905

 

3,489,479

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

300,795

 

181,193

Income taxes payable

19,677

 

69,432

Deferred revenue

107,809

 

56,691

Lease liabilities

10,051

 

9,066

 

438,332

 

316,382

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

21,006

 

5,969

Lease liabilities

144,836

 

142,641

Convertible senior notes

758,008

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

8,753

 

923,850

 

157,363

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock, unlimited Class A subordinate voting shares authorized, 110,929,570 and 104,518,173 issued and outstanding; unlimited Class B multiple voting shares authorized, 11,599,301 and 11,910,802 issued and outstanding

6,115,232

 

3,256,284

Additional paid-in capital

261,436

 

62,628

Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,770

 

1,046

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

15,285

 

(304,224)

Total shareholders’ equity

6,400,723

 

3,015,734

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

7,762,905

 

3,489,479

 

Shopify Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in US $000’s, unaudited)

 

 

Years ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

$

 

$

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net income (loss) for the year

319,509

 

(124,842)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation

70,060

 

35,651

Stock-based compensation

246,940

 

158,456

Amortization of debt discount and offering costs

8,756

 

Impairment of right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements

31,623

 

Provision for transaction and loan losses

27,282

 

17,946

Deferred income taxes

(41,998)

 

(37,918)

Unrealized gain on equity and other investments

(135,193)

 

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,689)

 

3,181

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade and other receivables

(29,146)

 

(56,181)

Merchant cash advances, loans and related receivables

(112,721)

 

(74,211)

Other current assets

(11,404)

 

(12,401)

Non-cash consideration received in exchange for services

(24,710)

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

118,588

 

82,529

Income tax assets and liabilities

(105,890)

 

64,648

Deferred revenue

66,155

 

12,305

Lease assets and liabilities

(1,204)

 

1,452

Net cash provided by operating activities

424,958

 

70,615

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchase of marketable securities

(5,600,207)

 

(2,718,604)

Maturity of marketable securities

3,721,405

 

2,477,038

Purchase of equity and other investments

(11,051)

 

Acquisitions of property and equipment

(41,733)

 

(56,759)

Acquisitions of intangible assets

(262)

 

(5,638)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(265,512)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,931,848)

 

(569,475)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from public equity offerings, net of issuance costs

2,578,591

 

688,014

Proceeds from convertible senior notes, net of underwriting fees and offering costs

907,950

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

70,809

 

48,337

Net cash provided by financing activities

3,557,350

 

736,351

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

3,221

 

1,742

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

2,053,681

 

239,233

Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of Year

649,916

 

410,683

Cash and cash equivalents – End of Year

2,703,597

 

649,916

 

Shopify Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Expressed in US $000’s, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Years ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

GAAP Gross profit

504,388

 

 

263,891

 

 

1,541,520

 

 

865,643

 

% of Revenue

52

%

 

52

%

 

53

%

 

55

%

add: stock-based compensation

1,480

 

 

1,036

 

 

6,483

 

 

3,572

 

add: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

225

 

 

173

 

 

989

 

 

518

 

add: amortization of acquired intangibles

4,532

 

 

4,820

 

 

19,488

 

 

9,624

 

Non-GAAP Gross profit

510,625

 

 

269,920

 

 

1,568,480

 

 

879,357

 

% of Revenue

52

%

 

53

%

 

54

%

 

56

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Sales and marketing

154,728

 

 

132,063

 

 

602,048

 

 

472,841

 

% of Revenue

16

%

 

26

%

 

21

%

 

30

%

less: stock-based compensation

8,766

 

 

9,966

 

 

40,680

 

 

33,917

 

less: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

1,278

 

 

1,353

 

 

5,710

 

 

4,250

 

less: amortization of acquired intangibles

384

 

 

283

 

 

1,548

 

 

283

 

Non-GAAP Sales and marketing

144,300

 

 

120,461

 

 

554,110

 

 

434,391

 

% of Revenue

15

%

 

24

%

 

19

%

 

28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Research and development

159,077

 

 

102,753

 

 

552,127

 

 

355,015

 

% of Revenue

16

%

 

20

%

 

19

%

 

22

%

less: stock-based compensation

42,747

 

 

29,315

 

 

154,119

 

 

93,549

 

less: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

11,515

 

 

3,046

 

 

34,130

 

 

11,096

 

less: amortization of acquired intangibles

59

 

 

58

 

 

233

 

 

232

 

Non-GAAP Research and development

104,756

 

 

70,334

 

 

363,645

 

 

250,138

 

% of Revenue

11

%

 

14

%

 

12

%

 

16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP General and administrative

65,395

 

 

50,518

 

 

245,343

 

 

153,765

 

% of Revenue

7

%

 

10

%

 

8

%

 

10

%

less: stock-based compensation

14,064

 

 

7,675

 

 

45,658

 

 

27,418

 

less: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

2,416

 

 

858

 

 

6,537

 

 

2,443

 

less: impairment of right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements

 

 

 

 

31,623

 

 

 

Non-GAAP General and administrative

48,915

 

 

41,985

 

 

161,525

 

 

123,904

 

% of Revenue

5

%

 

8

%

 

6

%

 

8

%

 

Shopify Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (continued)

(Expressed in US $000’s, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Years ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

GAAP Transaction and loan losses

12,647

 

 

8,636

 

 

51,849

 

 

25,169

 

% of Revenue

1

%

 

2

%

 

2

%

 

2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating expenses

391,847

 

 

293,970

 

 

1,451,367

 

 

1,006,790

 

% of Revenue

40

%

 

58

%

 

50

%

 

64

%

less: stock-based compensation

65,577

 

 

46,956

 

 

240,457

 

 

154,884

 

less: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

15,209

 

 

5,257

 

 

46,377

 

 

17,789

 

less: amortization of acquired intangibles

443

 

 

341

 

 

1,781

 

 

515

 

less: impairment of right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements

 

 

 

 

31,623

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Operating expenses

310,618

 

 

241,416

 

 

1,131,129

 

 

833,602

 

% of Revenue

32

%

 

48

%

 

39

%

 

53

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating income (loss)

112,541

 

 

(30,079)

 

 

90,153

 

 

(141,147)

 

% of Revenue

12

%

 

(6)

%

 

3

%

 

(9)

%

add: stock-based compensation

67,057

 

 

47,992

 

 

246,940

 

 

158,456

 

add: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

15,434

 

 

5,430

 

 

47,366

 

 

18,307

 

add: amortization of acquired intangibles

4,975

 

 

5,161

 

 

21,269

 

 

10,139

 

add: impairment of right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements

 

 

 

 

31,623

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating income

200,007

 

 

28,504

 

 

437,351

 

 

45,755

 

% of Revenue

20

%

 

6

%

 

15

%

 

3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income (loss)

123,872

 

 

771

 

 

319,509

 

 

(124,842)

 

% of Revenue

13

%

 

%

 

11

%

 

(8)

%

add: stock-based compensation

67,057

 

 

47,992

 

 

246,940

 

 

158,456

 

add: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

15,434

 

 

5,430

 

 

47,366

 

 

18,307

 

add: amortization of acquired intangibles

4,975

 

 

5,161

 

 

21,269

 

 

10,139

 

add: impairment of right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements

 

 

 

 

31,623

 

 

 

add: amortization of debt discount

7,116

 

 

 

 

8,246

 

 

 

less: unrealized gain on equity and other investments

(1,954)

 

 

 

 

(135,193)

 

 

 

less: provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments

(17,661)

 

 

(9,306)

 

 

(48,469)

 

 

(27,777)

 

Adjusted Net income

198,839

 

 

50,048

 

 

491,291

 

 

34,283

 

% of Revenue

20

%

 

10

%

 

17

%

 

2

%

 

Shopify Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (continued)

(Expressed in US $000’s, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Years ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

Basic GAAP Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders

1.01

 

0.01

 

2.67

 

(1.10)

add: stock-based compensation

0.55

 

0.41

 

2.07

 

1.40

add: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

0.13

 

0.05

 

0.40

 

0.16

add: amortization of acquired intangibles

0.04

 

0.04

 

0.18

 

0.09

add: impairment of right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements

0.00

 

0.00

 

0.26

 

0.00

add: amortization of debt discount

0.06

 

0.00

 

0.07

 

0.00

less: unrealized gain on equity and other investments

(0.02)

 

0.00

 

(1.13)

 

0.00

less: provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments

(0.14)

 

(0.08)

 

(0.41)

 

(0.25)

Basic Adjusted Net income per share attributable to shareholders

1.63

 

0.43

 

4.11

 

0.30

Weighted average shares used to compute GAAP and non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders

122,181,067

 

116,027,240

 

119,569,705

 

113,026,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted GAAP Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders

0.99

 

0.01

 

2.59

 

(1.10)

add: stock-based compensation

0.53

 

0.41

 

2.00

 

1.40

add: payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

0.12

 

0.05

 

0.38

 

0.16

add: amortization of acquired intangibles

0.04

 

0.04

 

0.17

 

0.09

add: impairment of right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements

0.00

 

0.00

 

0.26

 

0.00

add: amortization of debt discount

0.06

 

0.00

 

0.07

 

0.00

less: unrealized gain on equity and other investments

(0.02)

 

0.00

 

(1.10)

 

0.00

less: provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments

(0.14)

 

(0.08)

 

(0.39)

 

(0.25)

Diluted Adjusted Net income per share attributable to shareholders

1.58

 

0.43

 

3.98

 

0.30

Weighted average shares used to compute GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders

125,454,919

 

116,027,240

 

123,463,274

 

113,026,424

1. Gross Merchandise Volume, or GMV, represents the total dollar value of orders facilitated through the Shopify platform including certain apps and channels for which a revenue-sharing arrangement is in place in the period, net of refunds, and inclusive of shipping and handling, duty and value-added taxes.

2. Monthly Recurring Revenue, or MRR, is calculated by multiplying the number of merchants by the average monthly subscription plan fee in effect on the last day of that period and is used by management as a directional indicator of subscription solutions revenue going forward assuming merchants maintain their subscription plan the following month.

3. Gross Payments Volume, or GPV, is the amount of GMV processed through Shopify Payments.

4. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangibles, impairment of right-of-use assets and leasehold improvements, amortization of the debt discount related to convertible senior notes, unrealized gains on equity and other investments, and tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release for more information.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Shopify veröffentlicht ersten State-of-Commerce-Bericht
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shopify Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)(TSX:SHOP), a leading global commerce company, announced today strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. “The spirit of entrepreneurship was strong in 2020, as our merchants’ …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
Shopify-Aktie vor Q4: Geht die Rallye weiter?
15.02.21
Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Palantir, Shopify, Baidu, Disney, DAX, Telekom, BASF, Daimler, Varta
12.02.21
Egal was 2021 passiert: 2 starke Aktien, die du kaufen solltest
01.02.21
Roku, Paypal, Shopify: 3 zukünftige FAANG-Aktien?
31.01.21
Dieses Merkmal zeichnet Multibagger-Aktien aus
27.01.21
Shopify to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results February 17, 2021
26.01.21
Dow Jones, Gamestop, Blackberry, Etsy, Plug Power, Shopify, Palantir, GE, Interactive Corp. - Opening Bell

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
41
Shopify veröffentlicht ersten State-of-Commerce-Bericht
18.11.20
4
E-Commerce