 

KKR to Acquire Flow Control Group from Bertram Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Flow Control Group, a leading distributor of mission-critical flow control and industrial automation products, from Bertram Capital.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005319/en/

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Flow Control Group serves as a trusted, value-added distributor and advisor to more than 10,000 customers and 2,000 suppliers in North America for technical flow control and industrial automation products and related services. Customers rely on Flow Control Group for their engineering expertise, technical support, and service capabilities for high value products including air equipment, pumps, valves, process control, and industrial automation, amongst other product categories.

“Flow Control Group stands out for their proven ability to be a strategic partner and consultative, technical resource for customers’ critical flow control and industrial automation product needs,” said Josh Weisenbeck, KKR Partner who leads KKR’s Industrials investment team. “We are excited to work together with David Patterson and the entire team at Flow Control Group to further expand the company’s reach, while remaining an excellent partner to their OEM suppliers and continuing to be a value-added team member for their customers.”

Since 2011, KKR’s Industrials team has focused on employee engagement as a key driver in building stronger businesses. The strategy’s cornerstone has been to allow all employees to take part in the benefits of ownership by granting them the opportunity to participate in the equity return alongside KKR. Beyond sharing ownership, KKR also supports employee engagement by investing in training across multiple functional areas and by partnering with the workforce to give back to the community.

Pete Stavros, KKR Partner and Co-Head of Americas Private Equity at KKR, said, “For over a decade, we have been developing a new model of employee engagement centered around an all employee ownership strategy, and we look forward to implementing this model at Flow Control Group alongside David Patterson and his team.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of KKR as we continue to grow our reach across the flow control and industrial automation sectors while investing to better serve our customers and supplier partners,” said David Patterson, CEO of Flow Control Group.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR to Acquire Flow Control Group from Bertram Capital KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Flow Control Group, a leading distributor of mission-critical flow control and industrial automation products, from Bertram Capital. This press …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Optiv Announces Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Readiness Services to Guide Organizations Through Federal Regulations
11.02.21
KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum 2021
08.02.21
KKR & Co. Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
01.02.21
KKR Closes Acquisition of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited
01.02.21
KKR Supports 87 Small Businesses and Nonprofits in Second Round of COVID-19 Relief Grants
27.01.21
KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
215
KKR & Co - lukrative Beteiligungs- und Privat Equity-Geschäfte für jedermann