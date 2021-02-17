 

BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Supplemental New Drug Application for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia (WM). The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is October 18, 2021.

“We are pleased that the FDA has accepted the sNDA for BRUKINSA in WM, a rare disease with significant morbidity. BTK inhibitors have transformed the treatment of WM in recent years, but discrepancies in response exist in patients with different subtypes, and toxicity can remain an issue,” said Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology, at BeiGene. “We look forward to continuing our communications with the FDA in the coming months and hope that BRUKINSA will become a new treatment option for patients with WM in the United States.”

The sNDA package, which includes data from 351 patients with WM, was primarily based on safety and efficacy data from the global Phase 3 ASPEN trial of zanubrutinib compared to ibrutinib for the treatment of WM (NCT03053440), with supportive data from the pivotal Phase 2 trial of zanubrutinib in relapsed/refractory WM conducted in China (NCT03332173) and the global Phase 1/2 trial in patients with B-cell malignancies (NCT02343120). In addition, safety data from 779 patients in six clinical trials of BRUKINSA were included in the submission.

In addition to the United States, BRUKINSA is also under regulatory review as a treatment for patients with WM in the European Union, Canada, Australia, China, Taiwan, and South Korea.

In November 2019, BRUKINSA received accelerated approval in the United States as a treatment for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy. In June 2020, BRUKINSA received conditional approval in China as a treatment for adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) /small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have received at least one prior therapy, and as a treatment for adult patients with MCL who have received at least one prior therapy. Currently, more than 20 marketing applications for BRUKINSA have been submitted, covering 45 countries and regions globally, including the United States, China, and European Union.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Supplemental New Drug Application for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results for Global Phase 3 Trial of Tislelizumab in Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma