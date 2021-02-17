 

Aeva to Host Investor Webcast on Technology and Commercial Overview

Aeva, Inc. (“Aeva”), a leader in next generation 4D LiDAR sensing and perception systems, and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“InterPrivate”) (NYSE: IPV), are releasing a webcast tomorrow, February 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EST for investors to learn more about Aeva’s unique FMCW 4D LiDAR on a chip technology and collaborations to bring 4D LiDAR to mass scale.

The webcast will be available on Aeva’s investor website, www.aeva.ai/investors/, and will remain on the page for future viewings.

Aeva remains on track to complete its previously announced business combination with InterPrivate in the first quarter of 2021. The business combination is expected to provide up to $563M in gross proceeds. The combined company is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “AEVA”.

InterPrivate will hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders on March 11, 2021 to approve the proposed business combination. Stockholders who own shares of InterPrivate as of January 25, 2021, should submit their vote by 5:00 p.m. EST on March 10, 2021. For more information on how to vote, please visit www.ipvspac.com/vote. InterPrivate stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact InterPrivate’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by telephone at (800) 449-0910 or by email at IPV.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Aeva

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators, Aeva is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva is backed by Adage Capital, Porsche SE, Lux Capital and Canaan Partners, amongst others. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.

About InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.

InterPrivate is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. InterPrivate is controlled by affiliates of Ahmed M. Fattouh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and InterPrivate LLC, a private investment firm founded by Mr. Fattouh that invests on behalf of a consortium of family offices in partnership with independent sponsors from the private equity and venture capital industries. InterPrivate focused its efforts on evaluating business combination targets by leveraging InterPrivate’s network of independent sponsors, family offices and private equity and venture capital firms. InterPrivate is an emerging growth company as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012. For more information, visit www.ipvspac.com.

