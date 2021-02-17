Emerson Announces Leadership Changes

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology and industrial software leader, today announced strategic leadership changes that will further the company’s focus on creating value and driving innovative solutions for the world’s most essential industries. Ram Krishnan, who leads final control for Emerson, has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer. Mark Bulanda, who currently serves as senior vice president of planning and development, will become the new executive president of Automation Solutions. Steve Pelch, who has served as executive vice president and COO since 2018, will leave the organization to pursue other opportunities.

“Emerson has long served as a strategic partner for some of the world’s leading companies, helping them implement advanced solutions to optimize their operations and protect personnel while achieving vital sustainability goals,” said Emerson Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. “Both Ram and Mark have been instrumental to helping Emerson turn this vision into a reality for the customers and industries we serve. They will be strong leaders who help accelerate our progress and reinforce our opportunities to create and sustain value for the company.”

Krishnan has extensive experience across both Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions. He joined Emerson in 1994 as a project engineer and held a number of management roles of increasing responsibility. He was named president of Climate Technologies in Asia in 2011, serving in Hong Kong. He returned to the United States as vice president of profit planning and perfect execution in 2015, a role he held until 2016, when he became group president of flow solutions. He was named chief operating officer of final control in January 2017 and became the group president of final control in November 2017 following the successful $3.15 billion acquisition of Pentair’s valves and controls business.