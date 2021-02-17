Stryve Foods Becomes the Dominant Leader in Air Dried Meat by Integrating Kalahari Snacks

Inclusive of the Kalahari Snacks acquisition and following a year of significant growth for Stryve, the Company is now the largest supplier of air-dried meat in the United States with 85% market share according to SPINS for the 52-week period ending January 24, 2021.

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods , LLC (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snacking platform disrupting traditional snacking categories and the leading air dried meat snack company in the U.S., has integrated the #2 biltong brand in the U.S., Kalahari Snacks, which it purchased in mid-December 2020.

This news follows the late January announcement that Stryve and Andina Acquisition Corp. III, (NASDAQ: “ANDA”) (“Andina”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, reached a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Stryve becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be renamed Stryve Foods, Inc. and would remain listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SNAX. More detailed information regarding the proposed transaction may be obtained by listening to the webcast and viewing the investor presentation at www.stryve.com under “Investors” or at www.andinaacquisition.com under “Investor Relations”.

“We’re thrilled to have the Kalahari team join the Stryve family of brands,” said Alex Hawkins, COO of Stryve Foods. “As we’ve built our air-dried meat vertical, the opportunity to acquire one of the fastest growing brands in the biltong space was too important to pass up. We’ve each disrupted the meat-snack category on our own and now together, the sky’s the limit.”

Kalahari is now benefiting from Stryve Foods’ existing infrastructure, bringing direct access to research and development, a simplified supply chain, faster speed to market and synergies in functions across the companies. Stryve Foods’ revenue grew almost 50% last year to firmly establish the company as the leading air-dried meat snack company, and the acquisition and investment will bolster that growth in 2021.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Stryve, especially at such a high-growth time for the Company,” said

Tyler Noyes and Brett Johnston, Co-Founders of Kalahari Snacks. "From day one, we have shared a dream and a vision of bringing traditional South African biltong to the American market. We look forward to working with Stryve to make biltong a household staple snack in America.”