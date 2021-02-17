 

Stryve Foods Becomes the Dominant Leader in Air Dried Meat by Integrating Kalahari Snacks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

Following a year of significant growth, the healthy snacking company now holds an 85% market share in the U.S.

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, LLC (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snacking platform disrupting traditional snacking categories and the leading air dried meat snack company in the U.S., has integrated the #2 biltong brand in the U.S., Kalahari Snacks, which it purchased in mid-December 2020.

Inclusive of the Kalahari Snacks acquisition and following a year of significant growth for Stryve, the Company is now the largest supplier of air-dried meat in the United States with 85% market share according to SPINS for the 52-week period ending January 24, 2021.

This news follows the late January announcement that Stryve and Andina Acquisition Corp. III, (NASDAQ: “ANDA”) (“Andina”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, reached a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Stryve becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be renamed Stryve Foods, Inc. and would remain listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SNAX. More detailed information regarding the proposed transaction may be obtained by listening to the webcast and viewing the investor presentation at www.stryve.com under “Investors” or at www.andinaacquisition.com under “Investor Relations”.

“We’re thrilled to have the Kalahari team join the Stryve family of brands,” said Alex Hawkins, COO of Stryve Foods. “As we’ve built our air-dried meat vertical, the opportunity to acquire one of the fastest growing brands in the biltong space was too important to pass up. We’ve each disrupted the meat-snack category on our own and now together, the sky’s the limit.”

Kalahari is now benefiting from Stryve Foods’ existing infrastructure, bringing direct access to research and development, a simplified supply chain, faster speed to market and synergies in functions across the companies. Stryve Foods’ revenue grew almost 50% last year to firmly establish the company as the leading air-dried meat snack company, and the acquisition and investment will bolster that growth in 2021.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Stryve, especially at such a high-growth time for the Company,” said
Tyler Noyes and Brett Johnston, Co-Founders of Kalahari Snacks. "From day one, we have shared a dream and a vision of bringing traditional South African biltong to the American market. We look forward to working with Stryve to make biltong a household staple snack in America.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stryve Foods Becomes the Dominant Leader in Air Dried Meat by Integrating Kalahari Snacks Following a year of significant growth, the healthy snacking company now holds an 85% market share in the U.S. PLANO, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stryve Foods, LLC (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snacking platform …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
HealthyWomen and Myovant Sciences Launch “Voices of Periods” to Fight Menstrual Stigma
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Stryve Foods LLC, an Emerging Healthy Snacking Platform, to list on NASDAQ through business combination with Andina Acquisition Corp. III