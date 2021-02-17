REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced Operating Costs Using Data Analytics
VANCOUVER, British Columbia and Newport Beach, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6A) (OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to provide additional information about the technology being developed by PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), an investee company of Clean Power. PowerTap’s 3rd generation onsite hydrogen production module unit utilizes advanced operating software with data analytics to control every aspect of PowerTap’s system performance.
PowerTap will send the data it collects via this advanced operating software to the cloud where a data analytics application will deploy advance algorithms to identify critical point indicators to
monitor performance characteristics including system run, fuel dispensing rate and storage efficiency. The resultant technology will have the effect of reducing operating costs, extending the
life of the system, and reducing the overall cost of onsite hydrogen production.
Kelley Owen, PowerTap’s Chief Operating Officer noted that, “PowerTap Gen 3 continues to innovate through advancements in the design and operation of modular onsite hydrogen production fueling stations of the future maximizing our first mover advantage.”
About PowerTap
The Company invested in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 (see the Company’s news release on October 28, 2020). PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen, and launch plan. PowerTap technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap and the Hydrogen Industry may be found at its website at http://www.powertapfuels.com
ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.
Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.
