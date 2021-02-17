 

Abcam to present at the 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcam plc (Nasdaq: ABCM; LSE: ABC) today announced that Alan Hirzel, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8.00 EST / 13.00 GMT. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Abcam’s Investor Relations website at https://www.abcamplc.com/reports-presentations.

Contact:

James Staveley, VP, Investor Relations
james.staveley@abcam.com
+44 (0) 1223 392 948

About Abcam plc
As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission, faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers highly validated antibodies, assays and other research tools to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.

Abcam's worldwide customer base of approximately 750,000 life science researchers uses Abcam's antibodies, reagents, biomarkers and assays. By actively listening to and collaborating with these researchers, the Company continuously advances its portfolio to address their needs. A transparent programme of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with an industry-leading validation initiative, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Company has served customers in more than 130 countries. Abcam’s ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: ABC) and its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq: ABCM).

For more information, please visit www.abcam.com or www.abcamplc.com




