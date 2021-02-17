Scorpio Gold Announces Significant Results from Underground Channel Sampling at its Goldwedge Mine, Manhattan, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGN) is pleased to announce significant results from underground channel sampling following completion of the bulk sampling program at its 100% owned Goldwedge Mine located in Manhattan, Nevada. As announced in its October 13, 2020 news release, the bulk sampling program was designed to drift through an area of high-grade mineralization intersected in 2020 drill hole GWUG20-001, which returned 7.6 m averaging 12.47 g/t gold and 176.23 g/t silver, including 1.52m grading 53.49 g/t gold and 0.15m grading 3,960 g/t silver.



The bulk sampling program incorporated a 2.7 x 2.7m drift driven for 34m to a vertical depth of 34m (near horizontal length of 34m) with chip-channel samples collected along the ribs at 1.5m intervals. Results from the sampling have confirmed that high-grade gold mineralization is associated with subparallel quartz and calcite veins and veinlets within foliation and bedding (Figures 1 and 2). The mineralization appears to be stratabound and is hosted within sheared metamorphosed interbedded limestones, argillites and phyllites of late Cambrian age. This mode of occurrence of mineralization appears to show significant potential.