 

Scorpio Gold Announces Significant Results from Underground Channel Sampling at its Goldwedge Mine, Manhattan, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGN) is pleased to announce significant results from underground channel sampling following completion of the bulk sampling program at its 100% owned Goldwedge Mine located in Manhattan, Nevada. As announced in its October 13, 2020 news release, the bulk sampling program was designed to drift through an area of high-grade mineralization intersected in 2020 drill hole GWUG20-001, which returned 7.6 m averaging 12.47 g/t gold and 176.23 g/t silver, including 1.52m grading 53.49 g/t gold and 0.15m grading 3,960 g/t silver.

The bulk sampling program incorporated a 2.7 x 2.7m drift driven for 34m to a vertical depth of 34m (near horizontal length of 34m) with chip-channel samples collected along the ribs at 1.5m intervals. Results from the sampling have confirmed that high-grade gold mineralization is associated with subparallel quartz and calcite veins and veinlets within foliation and bedding (Figures 1 and 2). The mineralization appears to be stratabound and is hosted within sheared metamorphosed interbedded limestones, argillites and phyllites of late Cambrian age. This mode of occurrence of mineralization appears to show significant potential.  

Significant gold mineralization was encountered in two zones from 9.2 to 10.7m and 21.3 to 24.4m along the drift as presented in Table 1. Bulk samples from these zones will be collected for metallurgical test work.

Table 1. Underground Channel Sampling - Significant Results

Sample
No. 		From
(ft) 		To
(ft) 		Width
(ft) 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		Gold
(oz/t) 		Gold
(g/t)
114326 30 35 5 9.2 10.7 1.5 2.778 86.81
114340 70 75 5 21.3 22.7 1.5 0.257 8.03
114341 75 80 5 22.7 24.4 1.5 0.143 4.47
114346* 30 35 5 9.2 10.7 1.5 0.959 29.97

*Field duplicate of sample no. 114326. Samples widths represent true widths of mineralization. Analytical results were performed by American Assay Laboratory Inc. in Sparks, Nevada, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility.  

