Gold-Rich High-Grade Zone Extended at Kharmagtai
TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) ("Xanadu" or "the Company") is pleased to report the results of diamond drill hole KHDDH559B,
located at the Stockwork Hill deposit on the Company’s Kharmagtai porphyry copper and gold project in the South Gobi region of Mongolia (Figures 1 and 2).
Highlights
- Drill hole KHDDH559B intersects a broad zone of high-grade bornite mineralisation south of the Stockwork Hill resource, expanding the high grade bornite zone beyond the defined resources.
- KHDDH559B intersects 226.2m @ 0.68% Cu and 1.43g/t Au (1.41% eCu) from 611.8m
Including 175m @ 0.84% Cu and 1.83g/t Au (1.78% eCu) from 615m
Including 61m @ 1.43% Cu and 3.76g/t Au (3.36% eCu) from 651m
- Highest density of bornite mineralisation encountered at Kharmagtai to date.
- Similar mineralisation to that seen at the high-grade Hugo Dummett deposit within the giant Oyu Tolgoi mine, highlighting the potential of Kharmagtai.
Xanadu’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Stewart, said “KHDDH559B is a very significant drill hole for the Kharmagtai project. This is the first time we have seen this density of bornite mineralisation at Kharmagtai. This hole provides a snapshot of what the lower zones of mineralisation at Kharmagtai could look like with increasing gold to copper ratios. The tenor of gold within the bornite is impressive, containing two to four grams of gold for every percent copper. This hole materially expands the width of the high-grade bornite zone and will help guide drilling for additional high-grade extensions. Our team is currently designing follow up drilling to test this exciting new target”.
About KHDDH559B
The purpose of drilling KHDDH599B was to test extensions of Stockwork Hill at depth to inform the second phase of drilling focused on higher grade targets. KHDDH599B was drilled from the northern edge of Stockwork Hill southwards across the deposit and was designed to expand the northern edge of the tourmaline breccia mineralisation and then expand the high-grade bornite zone towards the south (Figures 1 and 2).
Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06cdb775-6e71-4695 ...
KHDDH559B intersected two zones of mineralisation, an upper tourmaline breccia zone and a lower high-grade bornite zone. KHDDH559B entered tourmaline breccia mineralisation at 288m widening the main tourmaline breccia zone by 25m to the north. The drill hole entered high-grade bornite mineralisation at 617m, encountering a wide zone of very high-grade gold rich copper sulphide mineralisation (see Table 2) and expanding the bornite zone by 100m in total (50m to the north and 50m to the south) (Figure 1).
The upper tourmaline breccia zone in KHDDH559B intersected;
280m @ 0.46% Cu and 0.36g/t Au (0.64%eCu) from 284m
Including 14m @ 2.36% Cu and 1.23 g/t Au (2.99% eCu) from 346m
And 22m 0.73% Cu and 0.74g/t Au (1.11% eCu) from 392m
The lower high-grade bornite zone in KHDDH599B intersected;
226.2m @ 0.68% Cu and 1.43g/t Au (1.41% eCu) from 611.8m
Including 175m @ 0.84% Cu and 1.83g/t Au (1.78% eCu) from 615m
Including 20m @ 1.09% Cu and 2.09g/t Au (2.16% eCu) from 617m
And 134m @ 0.89% Cu and 2.04g/t Au (1.93% eCu) from 649m
Including 61m @ 1.43% Cu and 3.76g/t Au (3.36% eCu) from 651m
And 7m @ 1.07% Cu and 1.67g/t Au (1.92% eCu) from 756m
Of note is the gold tenor of the lower, high-grade bornite mineralisation with between 2-4 g/t Au for each percent in copper, as compared to 1-2 g/t Au observed in the upper, tourmaline breccia mineralisation.
Importantly, structural information from this hole and the surrounding drilling has aided in a new structural interpretation, identifying the potential repeat of high-grade bornite mineralisation south of the current drilling, towards the base of White Hill (Figure 1).
Additionally, the understanding of the relationship between grade and geology is advancing. The highest grades appear to be located on the margins of the tourmaline breccia, where larger fragments allow for more space for copper and gold to precipitate. This combined with the advancing structural framework has defined a clear drill target to the south and below White Hill.
Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0356af15-3ebe-4235 ...
No additional assays have been received since the Quarterly Report published on 28 January 2021.
Next Steps
Phase 1 drilling at Kharmagtai is nearing completion, having significantly increased the scale of mineralisation at Zaraa and having identified a new zone of higher-grade mineralisation beneath Stockwork Hill. To date this included 33 diamond drill holes for approximately 22,933 metres, testing extensions to higher grade mineralisation at Stockwork Hill, Zaraa and Copper Hill and five new prospects for shallow mineralisation. Assay results have been returned for 21,404 metres with 1,529 metres of assays still pending.
Phase 2 will commence with interim drilling to follow up findings at KHDDH559B, and in parallel a detailed program will be designed to target and define higher grade zones. Phase 2 which will be described in further detail in subsequent releases.
In addition to ongoing drilling results, the Company plans to provide the following updates for its flagship Kharmagtai project and the Red Mountain Project.
º Exploration Update (this release)
º Drilling Phase 1 Program Results (February 2021)
º Exploration Target Update (February 2021)
º Mineral Resource Estimate Update (March 2021)
º Red Mountain exploration drilling results (March 2021)
º Drilling Phase 2 Program Structure (March 2021)
º Kharmagtai and Red Mountain exploration drilling results (April 2021)
Red Mountain
Drilling has recommenced at Red Mountain with two diamond drill rigs targeting large scale copper gold porphyry mineralisation. This drilling program totals 4,300m and is expected to be complete mid to late-March.
About Xanadu Mines
Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who control an emerging Tier 1 copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com.
Andrew Stewart
CEO
Xanadu Mines Ltd
Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com
+61 409 819 922
This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.
Appendix 1: Drilling Results
Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86fc5fe8-e549-443a ...
Table 1: Drill hole collar
|
Hole ID
|Prospect
|East
|North
|RL
|Azimuth (°)
|Inc (°)
|Depth (m)
|KHDDH559B
|Stockwork Hill
|592867
|4878060
|1163
|190
|-53
|1,200.0
Table 2: Selected copper and gold assay results for the high-grade bornite zone
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|CuEq (%)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|KHDDH559B
|615
|617
|0.28
|0.23
|0.38
|0.74
|KHDDH559B
|617
|619
|2.60
|1.06
|2.39
|4.67
|KHDDH559B
|619
|621
|5.33
|2.19
|4.92
|9.61
|KHDDH559B
|621
|623
|4.10
|2.08
|4.18
|8.17
|KHDDH559B
|623
|625
|4.13
|1.98
|4.09
|7.99
|KHDDH559B
|625
|627
|0.78
|0.57
|0.96
|1.88
|KHDDH559B
|627
|629
|1.00
|0.94
|1.45
|2.83
|KHDDH559B
|629
|631
|0.97
|0.61
|1.10
|2.16
|KHDDH559B
|631
|633
|0.36
|0.41
|0.60
|1.17
|KHDDH559B
|633
|635
|1.25
|0.54
|1.18
|2.30
|KHDDH559B
|635
|637
|0.41
|0.51
|0.72
|1.41
|KHDDH559B
|637
|639
|0.45
|0.32
|0.55
|1.08
|KHDDH559B
|639
|641
|0.21
|0.45
|0.55
|1.08
|KHDDH559B
|641
|643
|0.19
|0.26
|0.36
|0.71
|KHDDH559B
|643
|645
|0.22
|0.28
|0.39
|0.77
|KHDDH559B
|645
|647
|0.12
|0.17
|0.23
|0.44
|KHDDH559B
|647
|649
|0.37
|0.31
|0.50
|0.97
|KHDDH559B
|649
|651
|0.58
|0.47
|0.77
|1.50
|KHDDH559B
|651
|653
|0.64
|0.75
|1.08
|2.10
|KHDDH559B
|653
|655
|0.46
|0.51
|0.75
|1.46
|KHDDH559B
|655
|657
|0.58
|0.38
|0.68
|1.32
|KHDDH559B
|657
|659
|0.84
|0.56
|0.99
|1.93
|KHDDH559B
|659
|661
|0.87
|0.58
|1.03
|2.01
|KHDDH559B
|661
|663
|1.82
|0.96
|1.89
|3.70
|KHDDH559B
|663
|665
|2.14
|1.05
|2.14
|4.19
|KHDDH559B
|665
|667
|1.48
|0.61
|1.36
|2.67
|KHDDH559B
|667
|669
|2.29
|1.06
|2.23
|4.36
|KHDDH559B
|669
|671
|2.04
|1.07
|2.11
|4.13
|KHDDH559B
|671
|673
|4.01
|2.02
|4.07
|7.96
|KHDDH559B
|673
|675
|4.05
|1.63
|3.70
|7.23
|KHDDH559B
|675
|677
|5.06
|1.81
|4.39
|8.59
|KHDDH559B
|677
|679
|8.61
|2.09
|6.49
|12.70
|KHDDH559B
|679
|681
|6.44
|1.75
|5.04
|9.85
|KHDDH559B
|681
|683
|3.69
|1.92
|3.81
|7.44
|KHDDH559B
|683
|685
|4.50
|1.21
|3.51
|6.87
|KHDDH559B
|685
|687
|2.78
|0.92
|2.34
|4.57
|KHDDH559B
|687
|689
|2.74
|1.29
|2.69
|5.26
|KHDDH559B
|689
|691
|5.96
|2.30
|5.35
|10.46
|KHDDH559B
|691
|693
|8.35
|2.30
|6.57
|12.85
|KHDDH559B
|693
|695
|7.13
|2.15
|5.80
|11.33
|KHDDH559B
|695
|697
|9.64
|3.37
|8.30
|16.23
|KHDDH559B
|697
|699
|13.00
|5.41
|12.06
|23.58
|KHDDH559B
|699
|701
|7.46
|2.08
|5.89
|11.53
|KHDDH559B
|701
|703
|1.91
|0.73
|1.71
|3.34
|KHDDH559B
|703
|705.5
|2.82
|1.16
|2.60
|5.08
|KHDDH559B
|705.5
|708
|0.86
|0.64
|1.07
|2.10
|KHDDH559B
|708
|710
|0.63
|0.40
|0.72
|1.40
|KHDDH559B
|710
|712
|1.09
|0.58
|1.13
|2.22
|KHDDH559B
|712
|714
|0.34
|0.21
|0.38
|0.74
