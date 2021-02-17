REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Launches New White-Label Solution

MazoolaEnabled Offers New Customer Experience; Facilitates New Revenue Stream



BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB:RPMT), provider of an all digital-based service allowing children to make purchases anytime, from anywhere using their mobile devices, today announced MazoolaEnabled, a new white-label solution that empowers companies to form their own financial solution dedicated to children and control the entire financial transaction. MazoolaEnabled partners benefit from offering a unique customer experience and a new revenue stream.

Companies are seeking brand new services to offer their customers, especially those that take advantage of contactless payment solutions. Given the regulatory barriers of COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), companies cannot easily engage children—particularly under 14 years old. MazoolaEnabled offers companies a win-win solution by facilitating a new platform to legally access this previously untapped market within a cohesive brand presentation for the customer.