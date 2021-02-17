 

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Launches New White-Label Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

MazoolaEnabled Offers New Customer Experience; Facilitates New Revenue Stream

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB:RPMT), provider of an all digital-based service allowing children to make purchases anytime, from anywhere using their mobile devices, today announced MazoolaEnabled, a new white-label solution that empowers companies to form their own financial solution dedicated to children and control the entire financial transaction. MazoolaEnabled partners benefit from offering a unique customer experience and a new revenue stream.

Companies are seeking brand new services to offer their customers, especially those that take advantage of contactless payment solutions. Given the regulatory barriers of COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), companies cannot easily engage children—particularly under 14 years old. MazoolaEnabled offers companies a win-win solution by facilitating a new platform to legally access this previously untapped market within a cohesive brand presentation for the customer.

MazoolaEnabled Benefits

  • New Revenues: White-labelling enables companies to brand the platform with a tailored logo and branding information, with REGO working entirely behind the scenes. The platform includes cash and savings in addition to learning modules. This allows many different touch points for client engagement.

  • Guardian-Defined Shopping Experience:   MazoolaEnabled comes equipped with the transparency to conform the child's on-line activity automatically within a rule base that is pre-set and defined by the guardian.   Chore management, allowance transfer, and spend controls are just some of the techniques the platform uses to encourage enhanced financial literacy dialog between guardians and children.

  • Scalability: MazoolaEnabled can accommodate enhancements and upgrades, such as third-party solutions. With this versatility, companies can design a unique experience for its customers. The platform is extensible for mobile and other device implementations (such as touchscreen tablets). MazoolaEnabled is available worldwide.

  • Reporting: Partners receive visibility into children’s buying behaviors. MazoolaEnabled is an opt-in platform for guardian users. COPPA/GDPR compliance allows for the dissemination of transactional data on an anonymized basis.
