 

Ferrellgas Management Development Program Fosters Talented and Knowledgeable Leaders

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Investing in the future of Ferrellgas begins with fostering knowledgeable and impassioned leaders. The Ferrellgas Management Development Program is designed to do just that by empowering individuals who are interested in pursuing a career with a high-performing, technology-driven logistics company known for producing top-tier talent.

The Management Development Program, which was created in response to increased demand from employees seeking pathways to positions of leadership, provides participants with an introduction into the intricacies of the business. The program, which accepted its inaugural class in the fall of 2020, now boasts 15 trainees in its second class, with plans of increasing that number in coming editions.

Led by Joe Figueroa, Director of the Management Development Program, employees have the opportunity to learn the framework of the company's functions and operations from the top down. Working alongside management teams, candidates gain a holistic understanding of the successful Ferrellgas Retail and Blue Rhino operations, shaping them into well-rounded and deeply knowledgeable leaders who will be prepared to thrive in any role across the company.

“As a company that prides itself on being a professional, tech-focused, and customer-centered leader in the logistics space, we have a responsibility to shape not only the course of our business, but also our industry,” said Figueroa. “The Management Development Program gives us the ability to train the brightest minds, and provides them with the tools they need to succeed at Ferrellgas, Blue Rhino, and beyond.”

Tamria Zertuche, Ferrellgas Chief Operating Officer, added, “It is only the beginning of this journey, and we’ve already seen the tremendous benefit of investing in these talented and eager leaders in our locations across the country. This is an industry-leading program, unique to Ferrellgas, and we have the utmost confidence in developing leaders capable of taking our company to new heights.”

The Management Development Program is now accepting applications for its third class, which begins in the early summer. To apply, please visit www.ferrellgas.com/jobs and search for the Management Trainee position.

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Contact: Joe Figueroa, Director, Management Development Program - josephfigueroa@ferrellgas.com




