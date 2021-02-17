 

XORTX to Present at BIO CEO and Investor Conference

● Strategies to Decrease Acute and Chronic Kidney Injury, Co-morbidity and Mortality ●

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces that the Company is participating in the BIO CEO and Investor Digital Conference to be held virtually February 16-18, 2021.

Dr. Allen Davidoff, XORTX’s President and CEO will provide an overview of the Company’s upcoming, first-in-class kidney disease programs that include XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) and XRx-101 for Acute Kidney Disease (AKI) associated with COVID-19 infection and emerging diseases. The title of the presentation is “XORTX Therapeutics – A Leader in Kidney Disease Drug Development.” Dr. Davidoff’s presentation is scheduled for viewing February 16-18, 2021 on the BIO-CEO conference site. Webcasting is not available for this event.

Dr. Davidoff stated, “Attendance at this conference will provide the opportunity to more widely disseminate the XORTX approach to developing therapies to address the unmet need in this medical field, interact with industry leaders in drug development, future pharma partners and investors.”

About BIO CEO & Investor Conference

For more than 20 years, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference has fueled biotech industry networking with premier investor and banking communities, focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. Additional information on BIO CEO is available at www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-221 is a clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has strong intellectual property rights and established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical stage programs and product development using proprietary formulations of uric acid lowering agents including xanthine oxidase inhibitors to attenuate the health consequences of chronically or acutely high serum uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients with kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Allen Davidoff, CEO Bruce Rowlands, Chairman
adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727 browlands@xortx.com or +1 416 230 7260

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.




10.02.21
XORTX Closes Over Subscribed Private Placement
08.02.21
XORTX Announces Over Subscribed Private Placement
28.01.21
XORTX Announces Increase to Private Placement
19.01.21
XORTX Provides Corporate Update

19.01.21
17
Xortx Therapeutics - eine unerkannte Perle?