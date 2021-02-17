 

Skylight Health Expands Leadership with New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), announced today the appointment of Jerry Oliphant as Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Georges Feghali as Chief Medical Officer.

Jerry Oliphant, a national healthcare services operator with over 30 years of experience as Executive Vice President and COO of well-regarded healthcare companies, has been named Chief Operating Officer of Skylight Health.

  • Most recently served as EVP and COO of Carolinas Healthcare System (now Atrium Health), the nation’s most comprehensive public, not-for-profit systems with 900+ care locations, 7,600 licensed beds, and 62,000+ full time employees. A multi-faceted, vertically integrated healthcare system, Atrium owns, leases and manages hospitals, nursing homes and physician practices to generate $9B+ in annual net revenue and $3B+ relating to the management of regional healthcare systems.
  • Previously spent 15 years with Cleveland Clinic Health System in Cleveland, OH; an 11-hospital system anchored by the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, which comprised 3,000 beds, employed 25,000+ FTEs and generated $4B in annual net revenue during tenure.
  • Served as EVP and COO of TriHealth, a joint operating venture between Catholic Health Initiatives and Bethesda Healthcare serving the greater Cincinnati market with 900+ beds across five hospitals, 12,000+ FTEs and $1.7B in annual net revenue. The system includes an independent medical staff, as well as an integrated, employed group of 560+ multi-specialty physicians.
  • Current member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a former Board Member & Chair of the American Heart Association, a former member of the Ohio Hospital Association, and a former Board Member of the Urban League of Greater Cincinnati.

Dr. Feghali brings over 30 years of clinical experience and over 20 years in senior leadership positions within the healthcare system and will lead & expand Skylight Health’s strategic initiative in practice management & clinic operations, driving new operational revenues. Dr. Feghali will be responsible for quality, safety and service; total quality management, lean principles, change leadership, physician compensation models, and medical management.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skylight Health Expands Leadership with New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), announced today the appointment of Jerry Oliphant as Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Georges Feghali as Chief …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
HealthyWomen and Myovant Sciences Launch “Voices of Periods” to Fight Menstrual Stigma
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Skylight Health to Present at BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference
09.02.21
Skylight Health Names Paul Kulas Senior Vice President of Operations
04.02.21
Skylight Health Announces Closing of Florida Clinic with 2020 Performance of $6MM in Revenue and $1.35MM in EBITDA
02.02.21
Skylight Health Begins Patient Onboarding for GatherMed Roll-Out with Insurable Reimbursement Revenue
26.01.21
Skylight Health Submits Application for NASDAQ Capital Market Up-Listing
21.01.21
Skylight Health Announces Re-Opening of 4 Primary Care Clinics to Drive Organic Growth

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
34
Skylight Health Group