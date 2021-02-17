Skylight Health Expands Leadership with New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer
TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), announced today the appointment of Jerry Oliphant as Chief
Operating Officer and Dr. Georges Feghali as Chief Medical Officer.
Jerry Oliphant, a national healthcare services operator with over 30 years of experience as Executive Vice President and COO of well-regarded healthcare companies, has been named Chief Operating Officer of Skylight Health.
- Most recently served as EVP and COO of Carolinas Healthcare System (now Atrium Health), the nation’s most comprehensive public, not-for-profit systems with 900+ care locations, 7,600 licensed beds, and 62,000+ full time employees. A multi-faceted, vertically integrated healthcare system, Atrium owns, leases and manages hospitals, nursing homes and physician practices to generate $9B+ in annual net revenue and $3B+ relating to the management of regional healthcare systems.
- Previously spent 15 years with Cleveland Clinic Health System in Cleveland, OH; an 11-hospital system anchored by the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, which comprised 3,000 beds, employed 25,000+ FTEs and generated $4B in annual net revenue during tenure.
- Served as EVP and COO of TriHealth, a joint operating venture between Catholic Health Initiatives and Bethesda Healthcare serving the greater Cincinnati market with 900+ beds across five hospitals, 12,000+ FTEs and $1.7B in annual net revenue. The system includes an independent medical staff, as well as an integrated, employed group of 560+ multi-specialty physicians.
- Current member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a former Board Member & Chair of the American Heart Association, a former member of the Ohio Hospital Association, and a former Board Member of the Urban League of Greater Cincinnati.
Dr. Feghali brings over 30 years of clinical experience and over 20 years in senior leadership positions within the healthcare system and will lead & expand Skylight Health’s strategic initiative in practice management & clinic operations, driving new operational revenues. Dr. Feghali will be responsible for quality, safety and service; total quality management, lean principles, change leadership, physician compensation models, and medical management.
