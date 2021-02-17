Skylight Health Expands Leadership with New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), announced today the appointment of Jerry Oliphant as Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Georges Feghali as Chief Medical Officer.



Jerry Oliphant, a national healthcare services operator with over 30 years of experience as Executive Vice President and COO of well-regarded healthcare companies, has been named Chief Operating Officer of Skylight Health.