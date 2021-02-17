Bombardier Announces Full Repayment of Senior Secured Credit Facility

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today announced that it has initiated the repayment of the total outstanding balance of $750 million drawn on its $1 billion senior secured term loan facility (the "Facility") established on August 19, 2020. Payout of the Facility, including all accrued interest and associated fees, will be completed on February 19, 2021.



About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.