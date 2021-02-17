Lantronix Launches New EDS3000 Serial-to-Ethernet Servers, Bringing Affordable Remote IoT Device Management

“With faster adoption of industrial automation, renewed interest in private networks and increasing demand for remote environments, Lantronix is leading the charge by offering a new family of serial-to-Ethernet device servers that will enable its customers to expand connected technologies in today’s changing world,” said Xavier Dupont, senior director, Mobility Solutions at Lantronix.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced its new EDS3000 family of serial-to-Ethernet device servers. Ideal for industrial and medical applications, the EDS3000PR and EDS3000PS expands Lantronix’s family of external modules designed for the Industrial IoT industry, delivering affordable remote device management capabilities.

Lantronix’s EDS3000 series delivers next-generation hybrid Ethernet terminal/multi serial port device server connectivity for easy remote access and management of virtually any IT/networking equipment or edge devices. Ideal for devices such as medical equipment, POS terminals or security equipment, the 1U rack-mountable EDS3000PR offers eight, 16 or 32 ports while the sleek, compact EDS000PS offers eight to 16 ports and is ideal for desktop or wall-mount, making it perfect for medical or other high visibility installations.

The EDS3000 series features:

Centralized Device Management Platform, which enables users to monitor, manage and control devices from anywhere and at any time with the ready-to-use software platform web application. The easy-to-use platform provides software-defined automation with zero-touch provisioning across all of your devices and the capture of device telemetry data for event management and analytics.

Comprehensive Device Security Framework that delivers an unprecedented level of intelligence and safety with SSL/TLS, AES and SSH built in. EDS provides enterprise-level security, allowing safe remote access and management from practically anywhere. Lantronix core software carries 30 years of ‘data-center grade’ protection, so each networked device has the same level of security as corporate data center equipment and provides robust defenses to hostile Internet attacks.