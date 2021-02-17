 

MediPharm Labs Receives Milestone Cannabis Drug Licence to Manufacture and Distribute Pharmaceuticals Containing Cannabis Including New Drugs for Discovery Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021   

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”), a global leader in specialized, research-driven cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, announced it has received a Cannabis Drug Licence (“CDL licence”) from Health Canada.

The CDL licence is a critical licence required in the qualification for MediPharm Labs to manufacture and supply drugs that contain cannabis. These products include pharmaceutical prescription drugs that have been classified as drugs with a Drug Identification Number (DIN).

“With a growing interest in pharmaceutical products containing cannabis and thousands of active trials occurring globally, MediPharm has positioned itself as an essential part of the pharmaceutical industry supply chain,” said Keith Strachan, President and Interim CEO, MediPharm Labs. “The groundwork required for a CDL licence began many years ago as we embarked on our journey to become a GMP certified platform. This CDL licence enhances our opportunity and with our existing pharma customers, while also opening the door to working with additional large and smaller pharma companies, to produce existing approved cannabis drugs or develop and manufacture new and innovative drugs through later stage clinical trials.”

MediPharm is positioned to supply cannabis based pharmaceutical drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients to other CDL licence holders and clinical research trials for novel drug discovery.

About MediPharm Labs Corp.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, they formulate, consumer-test, process, package and distribute cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and has fully commercialized its wholly-owned Australian extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.

29.01.21
MediPharm Labs Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

15.01.21
93
MediPharm Labs - LABS