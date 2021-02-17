 

Aker Solutions Wins FEED Contract for Empire Wind Project in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 13:24  |  42   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract with Empire Offshore Wind LLC to study the design and delivery of concrete foundations for the wind turbine generators (WTG) for the planned Empire Wind project in New York. Empire Wind is being developed by Equinor and BP through their 50/50 strategic partnership in the U.S.

Aker Solutions will analyze how to design, construct and install concrete substructures standing on the seafloor to support the WTGs. The scope also includes analysis of construction methods and models for marine operations to install the structures. The company will use its world-leading track record from previous deliveries of concrete substructures to support the partnership in defining effective solutions for the Empire Wind project.

Aker Solutions' front-end engineering work will also benefit several U.S.-based partners and suppliers. This includes construction company Kiewit Infrastructure Inc. and regulatory and permitting expert McLaren.

Over the past 50 years, Aker Solutions has become recognized globally for delivering complete oil and gas developments, safely and on time and budget. The company is the international leader for delivering concrete substructures to demanding offshore projects.

"In recent years, we have increased our activity within low-carbon and renewable energy projects, and offshore wind is a key growth area. Aker Solutions is already delivering concrete hulls to Equinor's Hywind Tampen offshore floating wind project. We are pleased to see that the Empire Wind development is considering using proven concrete technology, and that we can contribute with our expertise," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

The FEED award for Empire Wind follows the completion of the pre-FEED won in 2019. The work starts immediately and will be completed in August 2021.

Media Contact:

Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-wins-feed-contract-for-empire-wind-project-in-the-u-s-,c3288732



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions Wins FEED Contract for Empire Wind Project in the U.S. OSLO, Norway, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aker Solutions has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract with Empire Offshore Wind LLC to study the design and delivery of concrete foundations for the wind turbine generators (WTG) for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Baptist Health Federal Credit Union to deliver a robust digital banking experience with Finastra
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
SKF: Notice of Annual General Meeting
Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) - Strong fourth quarter and record high full year results
Siniora Food Industries Company achieves a net profit of JD 7.1 million (USD 10 million) in 2020, a ...
Companies in Bio Filter Market Target Sustainable Land-Based Aquaculture, Global Valuation to Touch ...
Essential E-Learning Ecosystems Move to the Head of the Class
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Robo Advisory Market to Reach $41.07 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 31.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods