BURFORD CAPITAL PROVIDES 2020 BUSINESS UPDATE AND REINSTATES FULL DIVIDEND

New York, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today released a business update on its 2020 activities. All figures in this disclosure are unaudited. Certain definitions are provided below; additional definitions, reconciliations and information are set out in Burford’s 2020 Interim Report, which is available on our website at the following address: www.burfordcapital.com/shareholders . As previously disclosed, Burford will announce full preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2020 on March 24, 2021 at 08.00am EDT / 12.00pm GMT / 1.00pm CET.

Burford had the best year in its history for portfolio performance, generating record levels of realized gain and more cash from successes than ever before. Burford ended the year with its highest-ever levels of cash liquidity, and its portfolio of ongoing matters is larger than it has ever been. Burford’s concluded case ROIC rose to its highest year-end level in our history. New business, which suffered from the effects of the pandemic in 1H 2020, snapped back in 2H 2020. Notably, Burford’s YPF-related assets (comprising the Petersen and Eton Park claims) did not contribute to earnings in 2020, for the first time in five years.

Burford’s Group-wide total income crossed the half-billion-dollar mark in 2020 for the first time in our history, driven by significant asset realizations during the year. As our managed funds participated in a sizeable share of these realizations (which should generate performance fees for Burford in future years), Burford’s consolidated and balance sheet-only total income was largely flat in 2020 compared to 2019. Profit after tax was down given modestly higher operating expenses and higher than normal book tax charges.

Burford suspended its dividend in early 2020 due to uncertainty around the pandemic, but given the year’s performance and Burford’s strong liquidity position, the Board will recommend that shareholders approve at the Annual General Meeting a full resumption of the dividend at its previous annual level of 12.5 US cents per share, with a record date in June 2021. Although Burford did not pay an interim dividend in December 2020, we will nonetheless recommend payment of the entire full year dividend of 12.5 US cents per share in June 2021.