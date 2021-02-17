AB “Ignitis grupė” received the Letter of Expectations revised by the Ministry of Finance

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – ‘Ignitis Group’ or ‘Company’) informs that on 17 February 2021 it received the Letter of Expectations (hereinafter – Letter) revised by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – Ministry of Finance), which owns 73.08% of the Company’s shares.

A need to revise the Letter arose after the change in the Government. The Company sees this action as positive because the Letter, in essence, approves the Company’s strategy. The expectations of the principal shareholder on the Company’s strategic directions remain consistent with the previous letters of expectations.