 

AB “Ignitis grupė” received the Letter of Expectations revised by the Ministry of Finance

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – ‘Ignitis Group’ or ‘Company’) informs that on 17 February 2021  it received the Letter of Expectations (hereinafter – Letter) revised by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – Ministry of Finance), which owns 73.08% of the Company’s shares.

A need to revise the Letter arose after the change in the Government. The Company sees this action as positive because the Letter, in essence, approves the Company’s strategy. The expectations of the principal shareholder on the Company’s strategic directions remain consistent with the previous letters of expectations.

Summary of the main changes in the Letter:

  • Business continuity and consistency is expected
  • Long-term goals set for the Company must align with the four-year strategic plan. The long-term goals set for key executives must align with the long-term goals of the Company and good international practices. The goals should include and be oriented towards increasing the efficiency in the regulated activities, increasing shareholder returns and return on equity, development of green generation as well as improving environmental, social and good corporate governance practices
  • After reaching the long-term goals, key executives can expect incentives in the form of Company’s shares. Shares can be allocated to key executives only if the green generation results are growing significantly faster than the results of regulated monopoly activities
  • The group of companies must contribute to the development of community energy
  • The group of companies must contribute to the objectives set out in the Nation Energy Independence Strategy by developing new and/or refurbishing current generation capacities
  • The group of companies must put the greatest effort in the implementation of the measures for increasing the efficiency of activities of the designated supplier of the liquefied natural gas terminal

More detailed information:

The Ministry of Finance included a provision in the revised Letter, which stipulates that the long-term goals set for the Company must align with the strategic plan of the Ignitis Group companies. In order to motivate key executives to aim for sustainable and long-term goals of the Company and create additional incentives for the employees of the companies owned by the Company, Ignitis Group regulates the incentives in the Company’s Share Allocation Rules, which are approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

