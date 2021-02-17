 

DGAP-Adhoc TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 5.22% of the share capital

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.02.2021, 13:39  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 5.22% of the share capital

17-Feb-2021 / 13:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD-HOC RELEASE.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 5.22% of the share capital

Berlin, Germany, February 17, 2021 - Today, the management board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (the "Company") (ISIN DE000A12B8Z4 / WKN A12B8Z) resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to utilize the authorization of the annual general meeting of May 21, 2019, to buy back up to 5.85 million shares of the Company (corresponding to up to 5.22% of the Company's share capital based on the voting rights notification dated January 29, 2021) by way of a public self-tender offer for a purchase price within a purchase price range of EUR 24.25 to EUR 26.00 per share (excluding ancillary acquisition costs). The final purchase price per share will be determined by the Company after the expiration of the acceptance period in accordance with the final terms of the offer document.

The shareholders of the Company may accept the offer by tendering their shares at a price within the purchase price range. Shareholders may tender all or part of their shares in the Company by either specifying a price within the purchase price range or with no specified price in which case they commit to sell their tendered shares at the final purchase price as determined by the Company. The final offer price, which will be identical for all shares tendered into the offer, will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the offer document on the basis of the total number of shares tendered and the tender prices set by shareholders. If and to the extent the shares tendered into the self-tender offer exceed 5.85 million, the declarations of acceptance will be considered proportionally, i.e., in a ratio of 5.85 million shares to the aggregate number of shares tendered into the offer.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 5.22% of the share capital DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 5.22% of the share capital 17-Feb-2021 / 13:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit ...
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung an institutionelle ...
DGAP-News: Intershop achieves profitable growth in FY 2020 and clearly expands cloud business
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Strong final quarter with 13% EBIT margin - Substantial growth momentum in ...
DGAP-News: Intershop erzielt im Geschäftsjahr 2020 profitables Wachstum und baut Cloud-Geschäft deutlich aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Antiviral drug candidate
DGAP-News: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate steigert Umsatz 2020 deutlich und verbessert Nettoergebnis
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Successful completion of pre-placement to institutional investors
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG plant öffentliches Rückkaufangebot für bis zu 5,22 % des Grundkapitals der Gesellschaft (deutsch)
13:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG plant öffentliches Rückkaufangebot für bis zu 5,22 % des Grundkapitals der Gesellschaft
13:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 5.22% of the share capital
13:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG plant öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für bis zu 5,22 % des Grundkapitals der Gesellschaft (deutsch)
13:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG plant öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für bis zu 5,22 % des Grundkapitals der Gesellschaft
11.02.21
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG CONTINUES FURTHER SUCCESSFUL DISPOSAL ACTIVITY AFTER DISPOSALS IN 2020 ABOVE BOOK VALUE
05.02.21
TLG Immobilien beruft neuen CEO
04.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ERNENNT VORSTANDSVORSITZENDEN (deutsch)
04.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG APPOINTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
04.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ERNENNT VORSTANDSVORSITZENDEN

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:48 Uhr
565
TLG Immobilien