Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021.
|
WHEN:
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
PARTICIPATE:
At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial 866-548-4713 for USA and Canadian calls.
WEBCAST:
Available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.dollartreeinfo.com/investors/news/events.
REPLAY:
A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight Tuesday, March 9, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112. Please enter Passcode # 6657361.
CONTACT:
Dollar Tree, Inc., Chesapeake
Randy Guiler
757-321-5284
DLTR-E
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005001/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare