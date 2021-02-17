Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 17.02.2021, 13:30 | 19 | 0 | 0 17.02.2021, 13:30 | Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021. WHEN: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time PARTICIPATE: At least 5 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial 866-548-4713 for USA and Canadian calls. WEBCAST: Available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.dollartreeinfo.com/investors/news/events. REPLAY: A recorded version of the call will be available until midnight Tuesday, March 9, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112. Please enter Passcode # 6657361. CONTACT: Dollar Tree, Inc., Chesapeake Randy Guiler 757-321-5284 www.DollarTree.com DLTR-E View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005001/en/



