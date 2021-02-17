AlloVir to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, will present a corporate overview at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 26, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.