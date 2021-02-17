SunOpta Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Following the release, SunOpta will host a conference call at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent corporate developments. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period.

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta") (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) announced today that it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 before the markets open on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Investors interested in listening to a live webcast of the conference call can access a link on SunOpta's website at www.sunopta.com under the "Investor Relations" section or directly here.

Investors interested in listening to the live call over the telephone must pre-register for the conference call via a link on SunOpta's website at www.sunopta.com under the "Investor Relations" section or directly at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9477779. Upon registration, investors will be provided with the dial-in information, passcode and individual ID. Investors will also receive a confirmation email. Investors are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time and can register earlier at anytime to receive the conference details. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days at the company's website.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing, and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant- and fruit-based food and beverage products.

