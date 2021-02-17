 

Camping World Holdings Announces Acquisition in the Northeast Corridor

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s Recreational Dealer, today announced the acquisition of two locations in the Northeast as the company further expands its footprint. The new locations in Hamburg, PA and Albany, NY were established through the acquisition of Boat-N-RV Superstore.

“This transaction is a great step for our company as we continue to rapidly expand our footprint and product offerings across the country,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “We are committed to two things: locations in all 48 contiguous states and accelerating our goal of increasing market share.”

The new locations are both near heavily traveled routes with many outdoor activities and have been rebranded Gander RV & Outdoors, America’s second largest RV and outdoor dealer network behind Camping World. Extensive expansions have occurred at both locations and the new offering includes a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories.

Camping World Holdings, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric locations, currently owns and operates over 170 SuperCenters nationwide, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the Company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs. With this addition, the company now has five locations in New York and four in Pennsylvania.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 38 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

