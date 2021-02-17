 

Otonomy Announces Multiple Presentations at Association for Research in Otolaryngology Annual Meeting

  • Presentation of positive top-line clinical results for OTO-313 in tinnitus and OTO-413 in hearing loss
  • Supportive preclinical data to be presented for OTO-825 gene therapy and OTO-510 otoprotection program

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced multiple presentations at the upcoming Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) 44th Annual MidWinter Meeting, to be held virtually February 20-24, 2021. These include participation in an invited symposium, presentation of the previously disclosed positive top-line clinical results for OTO-313 in tinnitus and OTO-413 in hearing loss, and multiple presentations related to Otonomy’s preclinical programs.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to present clinical results for OTO-313 and OTO-413 during ARO, which is the premier meeting of research scientists in the neurotology field,” said Alan Foster, Ph.D., Vice President, Research of Otonomy. “Additionally, our multiple presentations this year highlight the breadth of our pipeline and provide supportive data for our preclinical programs including OTO-825, a gene therapy for congenital hearing loss, and OTO-510, an otoprotectant for cisplatin-induced hearing loss.”

Otonomy is participating in a symposium entitled “From bench to bedside – translational oto-therapeutic approaches” that will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. EST on February 24. The Otonomy presentation topic and presenter are as follows:

  • “From research to preclinical development: translating in vitro/ex vivo research into clinically relevant in vivo studies for hearing loss” by Bonnie Jacques, Ph.D.

All other Otonomy presentations are during poster sessions occurring from 3 to 5 p.m. EST on the days indicated below.

Presentations related to Otonomy’s clinical programs for tinnitus and hearing loss:

  • "A Phase 1/2 study of OTO-313 given as a single intratympanic injection in patients with moderate to severe, persistent tinnitus” by Maxwell et al., on February 23.
  • "A first-in-human study of OTO-413, an intratympanic sustained-exposure formulation of BDNF, for the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing impairment” by Anderson et al., on February 23.

Additional presentations related to Otonomy's preclinical hearing loss programs:

  • "Characterization of novel AAV capsid variants for delivery of GJB2 gene therapy for congenital hearing loss" a joint presentation from Otonomy and Applied Genetics Technology Corporation (AGTC) by Uribe et al., on February 24.
  • “Identification and characterization of a novel therapeutic class for protection against cisplatin-induced hearing loss” by Tsivkovskaia et al., on February 21.
  • “Characterization of a TrkB mAb agonist for the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties (cochlear synaptopathy)” by Tsivkovskaia et al., on February 22.
  • “Novel tools to probe neurotrophic signaling in cochlear neurons: fab fragments derived from Trk-selective agonist monoclonal antibodies are potent and selective antagonists of the TrkB and TrkC receptors” by Siegel et al., on February 22.

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:
Spectrum Science
Chloé-Anne Ramsey
Vice President
404.865.3601
cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com




