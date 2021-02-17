 

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Filing Acceptance of Resubmitted New Drug Application for VP-102 for the Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 13:30  |  23   |   |   

- PDUFA goal date assigned is June 23, 2021 -

- VP-102 (cantharidin 0.7% Topical Solution) could potentially be the first FDA-approved treatment for molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children -

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that its resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for VP-102 (cantharidin 0.7% Topical Solution), a proprietary topical therapy for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), has been accepted for filing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date assigned by the FDA for this NDA is June 23, 2021.

Verrica previously submitted an NDA for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum in September 2019. As previously announced, the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter requesting additional Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) information as well as Human Factors validation in July 2020. Verrica resubmitted the NDA for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum on December 23, 2020.

“This is an exciting time for Verrica as we work with the FDA to continue to move VP-102 through the regulatory process,” said Ted White, President and Chief Executive Officer, Verrica. “We believe that VP-102 is well-positioned to become the first FDA-approved product for the treatment of molluscum and could potentially bring relief to the millions of children diagnosed with this highly contagious disease.”

The NDA is based on positive results from two identical Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, multicenter clinical trials (CAMP-1 and CAMP-2) that evaluated the safety and efficacy of VP-102 compared to placebo in patients two years of age and older diagnosed with molluscum. In both trials, a clinically and statistically significant number of patients treated with VP-102 met the primary endpoint of complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions.

VP-102 was well-tolerated in both trials, with no serious adverse events reported in VP-102-treated subjects.

About VP-102

Verricaʼs lead product candidate, VP-102, is a proprietary drug-device combination product that contains a GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin (0.7% w/v) delivered via a single-use applicator that allows for precise topical dosing and targeted administration. VP-102 is currently under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review and could potentially be the first product approved by the FDA to treat molluscum contagiosum ― a common, highly contagious skin disease that affects an estimated six million people in the United States, primarily children. If approved, VP-102 will be marketed in the United States under the conditionally accepted brand name YCANTH. In addition, Verrica has successfully completed a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of common warts and a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Filing Acceptance of Resubmitted New Drug Application for VP-102 for the Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum - PDUFA goal date assigned is June 23, 2021 - - VP-102 (cantharidin 0.7% Topical Solution) could potentially be the first FDA-approved treatment for molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
HealthyWomen and Myovant Sciences Launch “Voices of Periods” to Fight Menstrual Stigma
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data From Clinical Studies Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of VP-102 in Molluscum and External Genital Warts at the 2021 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference