Salarius Completes Dose-Escalation Stage of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Relapsed and Refractory Ewing Sarcoma Patients, Initiates Expansion Stage in Ewing and Ewing-Related Sarcoma Patients

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today that it has completed the dose-escalation stage and established the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) for its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in relapsed/refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma.

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial of seclidemstat in patients with Ewing sarcoma was designed as an open-label, multi-center, dose-finding study. The primary objectives of the study were to determine the safety and tolerability of seclidemstat. Secondary objectives were to assess the maximum-tolerated dose (MTD), the RP2D, preliminary anti-tumor activity, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics.

Data from patients treated in the dose-escalation portion of the trial demonstrated seclidemstat had a manageable safety profile. The RP2D for the expansion stage has been established and, importantly, PK data from the dose-escalation portion of the trial indicated that treatment at the RP2D achieved plasma concentrations above levels where seclidemstat demonstrated activity in preclinical studies. Salarius is preparing to submit the full findings from the dose-escalation trial, including details on safety, dosing, and initial efficacy signals, for presentation at an upcoming medical conference. Conference embargo rules prevent additional disclosures at this time.

“The completion of dose escalation in Ewing sarcoma patients and establishment of the RP2D represent important milestones in our clinical development of seclidemstat,” stated David Arthur, President and CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “We are encouraged by data from the dose-escalation phase and look forward to continuing development of seclidemstat for difficult to treat cancers.”

Salarius is evaluating its lead drug candidate, seclidemstat, in patients with R/R Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone and soft tissue cancer and in a Phase 1/2 trial enrolling patients with Advanced Solid Tumors (AST). Seclidemstat is a novel, oral reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 enzyme (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of certain cancers.