 

Solid Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Joel Schneider, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, and Cathryn Clary, MD, MBA, Acting Chief Medical Officer, will participate at the following two upcoming investor conferences:

  • SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. ET.
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of these presentations will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, under the Events page accessible here: https://investors.solidbio.com/news-and-events/events. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

