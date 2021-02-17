 

AREV’s Nanotech initiates early-stage antiviral photochemistry derivation discovery program for pandemic viral pathogens

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV Nanotec”), is pleased to announce that AREV is utilizing its proprietary extraction technologies and facilitating initial efforts to identify broad spectrum antiviral agents derived from medicinal photochemistry sources including bioactive compounds sourced from Moringa oleifera and Moringa ovalifolia, identified in peer-reviewed publications as presenting a wide range of antiviral activity, and may demonstrate high affinity with viral protease inhibition.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic AREV is pursuing collaborations with a number of world renowned University centers to facilitate advanced extraction of potential antiviral phytochemicals from medicinal plant libraries for screening specific small molecules that may be used to develop drugs against COVID-19 and other pandemic viral pathogens,” said Mike Withrow, CEO, AREV Nanotec. “The work AREV already is doing for raw material sourcing in the natural products industry has allowed the evolution of corporate expertise to now become relevant for advancing discoveries in medicinal photochemistry.”

AREV’s current efforts to secure the antiviral characteristics of COVID-19’s Mpro which remains as the important drug target against COVID-19 infection, will involve grant solicitation from funding sources for pre-clinical discover include NSF’s Rapid Response Research (RAPID) program to mobilize funding for high priority projects and the NIH Consortium for Advancing Research on Botanical and Other Natural Products (CARBON) Program, working with the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) as well as the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) public-private partnership and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to address the COVID-19 pandemic that are directing requests for proposals to numerous biopharmaceutical companies.

More than 2,100 plant species globally have the potential for being used as medical plants and it has been estimated, that plant derived drugs constitute as much as 25% of the total therapeutics while in fast developing countries such as India and China, the contribution is as much as 80%. 

Dr Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., DVM, MPH, PhD, Frmr US Assist. Surgeon General (retired), former Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer (EIS) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a Board member of the Global Virus Network at the Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland Medical Center stated, “This initiative with AREV Nanotechnologies to secure molecular docking studies in-silico evaluations which identify indicated drug-likeness properties towards target protein from medicinal plants for inhibitors of COVID-19 main protease (Mpro), a potential drug target are being designed and promise to afford enormous opportunity for new therapeutic discovery.”

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

The company has issued 350,000 stock options to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company at a price of $0.39 for a period of 5 years from the issued date. These options will vest immediately.

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, mike@AREVBrands.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit arevnanotec.com

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow
CEO & Director

About AREV NanoTec Inc.
AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. (“AREV”) is an early stage publicly traded life science development enterprise focused on phytomedicinal extraction of novel therapeutic approaches to infectious diseases and subsequent comorbidities via its proprietary extraction systems to identify promising small molecules that present novel mechanisms of action in human and veterinary science.

AREV’s model is to toll process extraction of targeted essential and functional oils and license its formulations to Licensed Producers in Canada. The company utilizes toll processors in foreign countries to encapsulate and package its formulations that can be sold in traditional distribution channels and online.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.




