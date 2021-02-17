Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that Gerald McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The discussion will take place on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET (1:20 p.m. PT).



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Harpoon Therapeutics’ website at www.harpoontx.com with an archived replay available following the event.