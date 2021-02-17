 

Falco Resources to Attend BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. Falco” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: FPC) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in two upcoming conferences.

BMO 30TH GLOBAL METALS & MINING CONFERENCE
Virtual Edition
March 1-5, 2021

BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference is one of the sector’s premier events. This five-day invitation-only conference brings together mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the globe.

Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falco, will present at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference on Thursday, March 4 at 11:45am and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Meeting requests can be made through the conference website.

PROSPECTORS & DEVELOPERS ASSOCIATION OF CANADA (PDAC)
Virtual Edition
March 8-11, 2021

Falco will also be attending the virtual PDAC 2021 Convention from March 8-11, 2021. Please visit our virtual booth in the Investors Exchange to arrange one-on-one meetings with our team.

For more information and/or to register for the convention please visit:
https://www.pdac.ca/convention

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda (now Glencore Canada Corporation) from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s subsidiary, Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning 18.2% interest.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514-261-3336
info@falcores.com

Jeffrey White, LL.B, MBA
Director, Investor Relations
416-274-7762
rjwhite@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.




11.02.21
Falco Provides Update on the On-Going Collaborative Work Program With Glencore

15.02.21
180
Falco Resources(FPC) 5.36 Million oz AuEq Indicated, 1.25 Million oz AuEq Inferred !!