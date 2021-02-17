Marimaca Copper Identifies Large Surface Geochemical Anomaly at Cindy Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce the results of a recently completed rock geochemistry and reconnaissance mapping program at the Cindy Target, which is located 5km to the north of the Company’s flagship Marimaca Copper Project .

Geochemical sampling has identified a very large copper anomaly with grades as high as 2.9% Cu

° Greater than 200ppm Cu anomaly extending over 1km of strike, several ore grade samples noted

° Coincident with historical underground artisanal workings exploiting high grade magnetite-chalcopyrite mineralization

° A significant proportion of the Cindy Target is concealed by post mineral gravels, similar to the Mercedes Target

• The geochemical anomaly is potentially larger than the footprint indicates

Underground sampling provided valuable information regarding mineralizing structures and depth of oxidation

° Indicates potential for broad zones of oxide mineralization above the level of the underground workings

Geochemical anomaly has the same host rocks and controlling structures as observed at the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”)

° The Naguayán Fault System, the key controlling fault at the MOD, crosses the Cindy Target

IP surveys completed for Mercedes and Cindy Targets, results pending

Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:

“Following the success of our geochemical sampling program at Mercedes, which identified a large anomaly for follow-up work, we have completed a similar program for the Cindy Target.

“Once again, the results showed a large-scale surface geochemical anomaly, which is coincident with both the Cindy/Llanos magnetic anomaly, identified through previous surveys, and with historical, high grade, underground artisanal workings which mined magnetite-chalcopyrite mineralization.

“We continue to note many similarities with the Marimaca Oxide Deposit including the presence of the parallel sheeted, intensely fractured, dyke intruded host monzodiorite adjacent to the regionally extensive Naguayán Fault System which appear to host mineralization. The underground workings provide valuable geological information on controlling structures, but also with respect to the depth of the oxidation profile, indicating the potential for broad zones of oxide mineralization above the level of the underground workings.