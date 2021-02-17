Graybug Vision to Participate in SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced that Fred Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Graybug Vision, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 p.m. PT.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the IR Events & Presentations page of the Investors and Media section of Graybug’s website at https://investors.graybug.vision/news-events/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location for 14 days.