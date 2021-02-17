 

VitalHub Announces Multi-Year Licensing Deal with Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing contract of recently acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) virtual clinic management platform to Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust (the “Trust” or “Buckinghamshire”).

VitalHub has entered into a multi-year licensing transaction with the Trust comprising Intouch’s cloud- and SaaS-based virtual clinic management offering. The Trust has licensed the use of the Company’s proprietary Flow Manager, Virtual Clinics, and Wait Time Manager solutions. Importantly, the deal will also encompass integrations with Modality Systems Ltd., a multi award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner and global dedicated Microsoft Systems Integrator and Independent Software Vendor.

The Trust chose Intouch as its digital outpatient partner to assist during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, with demand on health systems to increase efficiencies, generally, and for hospitals to reduce the number of face-to-face outpatient appointments, encouraging a shift toward virtual or remote consultations. The Trust remarked particular interest in VitalHub’s solutions as they lend toward integrability, and the modular nature of the offering serves that demand.

This suite of virtual clinic management solutions will bring value, clarity and efficiency for the care teams and patients at the Trust by reducing strain on hospital resources and enabling increased virtual care. The Trust, who is responsible for treating more than half a million individuals on an annual basis, with care provided by 6,000 staff members, will deploy these solutions across their seven hospitals.

“With this deal, we continue to advance our strong footing throughout the NHS and UK marketplace,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We’re seeing a trend with Microsoft Teams becoming the prevalent virtual platform used across healthcare. Through building integrations with Modality Systems, a leading vendor and distributor of Teams and other Microsoft workflow solutions, we are creating a solid foundation to access additional opportunities stemming from this trend. As always, we continue to focus on expanding the reach of our solutions across all our product classes, as we progress our growth strategy in the UK, North American markets, and beyond.”

