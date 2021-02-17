 

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 5.22% of the share capital

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 5.22% of the share capital

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 5.22% of the share capital

- Buy-back of up to 5.22% of the Company's share capital against payment of a cash consideration in a purchase price range of EUR 24.25 to EUR 26.00 per share

- The acceptance period is expected to run from February 20, 2021 through March 20, 2021

- After expiration of the acceptance period TLG will determine the final offer volume and will publish the respective final purchase price

Berlin, February 17, 2021 - Today the management board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG" or the "Company") resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to utilize the authorization of the annual general meeting of May 21, 2019, to buy back up to 5.85 million shares of the Company (corresponding to up to 5.22% of the Company's share capital based on the voting rights notification dated January 29, 2021) by way of a public self-tender offer for a purchase price within a purchase price range of EUR 24.25 to EUR 26.00 per share (excluding ancillary acquisition costs).

The offer document is expected to be published on February 19, 2021 on the website of TLG (https://www.tlg.eu/en/) under the section "Investor Relations - Self-Tender", as well as in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) at https://www.bundesanzeiger.de. TLG shareholders will have the opportunity to accept the public self-tender offer during the acceptance period which will run from February 20, 2021 through March 20, 2021 at 24:00 (midnight) (CET) upon the expected publication of the offer document on February 19, 2021 and may be extended.

