 

Quotient Announces Agreement to Power In-Lane Digital Promotions for Major Drug Retailer

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today it will launch In-Lane Digital Promotions at a major drug retailer in the second half of 2021, which will deliver proprietary targeted promotions through offline receipts printed at checkout. This marks an expansion of the retailer’s use of the Quotient Retailer Promotions Platform, which drives incremental sales through strategic, integrated promotions for leading retailers and over 2000 U.S. brands.

Quotient’s In-Lane solution plays a critical role in retailer omnichannel marketing strategies, enabling them to reach millions of shoppers in-store and at the checkout with promotions and messages from both the retailer and their advertiser partners. Through this solution, offers and other content are conveniently delivered on customers’ shopping receipts, targeted based on shopper purchase data to provide personalization and maximum value for consumers, and an optimum conversion-rate for brands.

With over 90% of consumers still making a physical shopping trip at least once a week during the pandemic1, the In-Lane solution provides brands with an opportunity to drive incremental sales through new physical exposure of their brand and promotions with more shoppers. It significantly increases the reach of Quotient’s targeted offers and creates an additional integrated touchpoint for the delivery of promotions, with both shoppers that prefer a mixed mode of digital and physical shopping, as well as those that are not engaged yet through digital.

“The in-store environment is a key part of the path-to-purchase, and as such it is an important part of Quotient’s omnichannel approach to strategic media and promotions,” said Henri Lellouche, VP of In-Store Solutions. “We are pleased to announce the expansion of our partnership with a major chain drug retailer - the first drug addition to Quotient's growing In-Lane retailer network, which we expect will expand further as Quotient continues to disrupt the status quo as a leader in transformation and consumer-driven innovation,” added Mr. Lellouche.

In-Lane Digital Promotions will be available to advertisers at this major drug retailer in the second half of 2021.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales. Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com

Quotient is the registered trademark of Quotient Technology Inc. in the United States and other countries.

1Source: Ubimo Consumer Survey Report 2020. Ubimo is a subsidiary of Quotient.



