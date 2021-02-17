Imcyse Raises Additional EUR 21.3 Million in Series B Financing Round - Pfizer Joins as Newest Shareholder

Pfizer takes equity stake in Imcyse as part of the recently announced Rheumatoid Arthritis license agreement

Major existing shareholders participated in the round

Proceeds to advance Imcyse's pipeline of first-in-class targeted disease modifying immunotherapeutics

Liège, Belgium, February 17, 2021 - Imcyse, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of active and specific immunotherapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has concluded a Series B extension financing round, raising EUR 21.3 million (USD 25.8 million). Participants of the new round included existing investors, Biogenosis, Epimede, LSP, Noshaq, Société Régionale d'Investissement de Wallonie (SRIW), Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement (SFPI) and KU Leuven. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) also participated as Imcyse's newest investor taking an equity stake in the Company as part of the license agreement for Imcyse's Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) program based on the Company's ImotopeTM technology announced on February 3, 2021.

Denis Bedoret, Imcyse CEO, commented: "Completing this financing round reinforces the strength of the Company allowing us to advance our programs to the next phase of development. Our aim is to be a major player in active specific immunotherapy. In this pursuit, we have taken our lead ImotopeTM candidate into phase 2 for Type 1 Diabetes and have four other programs running in Multiple Sclerosis, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders, Celiac Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis. I would like to express our gratitude to our existing shareholders and to our new investor, Pfizer, for their support and confidence in our ImotopeTM platform."