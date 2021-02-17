CDK Global Opens Application Process for Fifth Annual NAMAD Scholarship and Internship Offers

In recognition of the integral role inclusion and diversity plays in inspiring meaningful connections with CDK customers and their surrounding communities, scholarship recipients will also receive offers to join the CDK Global Summer Internship Program for the first time in the program’s history.

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, together with the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD), today announced the opening of the application process for the fifth annual Fueling Careers Scholarship Program . The program is designed to help build a strong pipeline of minority talent for the automotive industry and is part of a three-year pledge that includes $150,000 in scholarship funding.

"It is important that today’s students find their passion and learn skills that will help them impact our industry and their communities in the years to come," said Kathy Gilbert, senior director, Minority Dealer and Women Retail, CDK Global. "Through this scholarship program, we continue to invest in tomorrow's minority leaders by providing them an avenue to receive needed funding toward their education and an opportunity to get real-world work experience with a summer internship."

The Fueling Careers Scholarship Program was established in 2017 with CDK funding to support ethnic minority high school children of dealership employees who demonstrate financial need in their pursuit of a college education. The program will award up to five $10,000 scholarships per year to high school seniors entering an accredited college or university.

"Education is a vital part of what each community needs to thrive, and the Fueling Careers Scholarship Program will provide students the support and access they need to further their learning experience," said Damon Lester, president, NAMAD. "NAMAD and CDK Global have a shared commitment to developing future generations of leaders across our minority dealers."

The scholarship application and award process is managed by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). Dealership employees of a NAMAD member with high school students will need to complete an online application and satisfy all eligibility requirements.

Candidates can submit applications through Thursday, May 6, 2021, and recipients will be announced at the NAMAD Annual Meeting in November. Internship offers will then be extended to eligible candidates for the 2022 CDK Global Summer Internship Program.

Application process details are available on the Fueling Careers Scholarship Program website.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers' (NAMAD) objective is to pursue the meaningful presence and participation of minority businesses and diverse employees across all aspects of the automotive economic sector, including:

Increasing the number of minority-owned dealerships in communities across America.

Advocating workplace and supplier diversity in the automotive manufacturing environment.

Supporting minority engagement in the automotive retail sales and service sectors.

We are committed to developing strategic relationships and advocating for the advancement of business policies and practices that ensure diversity and economic parity remain a priority in all aspects of the American automotive industry.

NAMAD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. For information on National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers visit namad.org.

About International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS)

Founded in 1985, International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. provides comprehensive scholarship, grant, tuition assistance and tuition reimbursement program management. ISTS is a 100 percent women-owned company, focused on offering cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions to corporations, foundations, associations, unions and other scholarship-granting organizations worldwide. For more information about ISTS, visit http://www.applyISTS.com.

