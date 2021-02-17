 

Humana Launches Humana Care Support Pilot to Help Medicare Advantage Members to Better Manage Their Chronic Conditions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) recently launched a pilot for its new Humana Care Support, formerly known as the Enterprise Clinical Operating Model (ECOM), to help support a select group of Medicare Advantage members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005133/en/

Humana Care Support is Humana’s next generation of customized, integrated and coordinated care management services that builds on Humana’s previous care management models. It supports the company’s efforts to deliver integrated care for Medicare Advantage members, helping them improve their physical, social and behavioral health while aging in place.

Within the Humana Care Support pilot, Humana clinician care teams identify, engage and support a select group of Medicare Advantage members living with multiple chronic conditions and complex congestive heart failure and diabetes in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. These multi-disciplinary care teams, which bring together a diverse set of experiences and clinical knowledge, include a nurse, pharmacist, social worker and a behavioral-health specialist.

Helping members impacted by social determinants of health

Today, 80 percent of older adults are living with at least one chronic condition, and 77 percent are living with at least two chronic conditions. Research has shown that many of these older adults are more likely to fall behind in managing their health and suffer from social determinants of health, which are the conditions in the environments in which people live, learn, work, play, worship and age that affect a wide range of health, functioning and quality of life outcomes and risks.

The Humana Care Support pilot builds upon how Humana leverages the concept of integrated care to address social determinants of health. For the last several years, Humana has been helping its members impacted by social determinants of health via its Bold Goal, which is focused on addressing the needs of the whole person by co-creating solutions to address social determinants and the health-related social needs for our members and communities.

In addition, the Humana Care Support pilot is also designed to enhance and support the integrated care members are already receiving from their providers. Many of Humana’s provider partners are in value-based care agreements serving our Medicare Advantage members have their own robust care management capabilities already in place and it’s our goal to ensure members receive the primary and preventive care they need.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humana Launches Humana Care Support Pilot to Help Medicare Advantage Members to Better Manage Their Chronic Conditions Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) recently launched a pilot for its new Humana Care Support, formerly known as the Enterprise Clinical Operating Model (ECOM), to help support a select group of Medicare Advantage members. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Humana and IBM Watson Health Collaborate to Simplify and Enhance the Member Experience for Humana Employer Group Customers
10.02.21
Humana Begins Coverage of Hospice Services as Part of Medicare Demonstration
03.02.21
Humana Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Provides Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance
01.02.21
DispatchHealth and Humana Team Up to Provide Hospital-Level Care in the Home
29.01.21
Humana Selected by Oklahoma Health Care Authority to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries
27.01.21
Humana to Begin Serving Medicaid Managed Care and Dual Eligible Residents in South Carolina
27.01.21
Report: 22 Million U.S. Seniors Lack Broadband Internet Access; First Time Study Quantifies Digital Isolation of Older Americans as Pandemic Continues to Ravage Nation
27.01.21
Go365 by Humana Announces Winners of Third Annual National Step Challenge, Resulting in 8.6 Billion Steps Taken and One Million Meals Donated to Feeding America
26.01.21
Partners in Primary Care Announces 2021 Growth Plans for Its Senior-Focused Care Facilities
25.01.21
Humana Names Nwando Olayiwola, M.D., Chief Health Equity Officer