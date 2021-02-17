Humana Launches Humana Care Support Pilot to Help Medicare Advantage Members to Better Manage Their Chronic Conditions

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) recently launched a pilot for its new Humana Care Support, formerly known as the Enterprise Clinical Operating Model (ECOM), to help support a select group of Medicare Advantage members.

Humana Care Support is Humana’s next generation of customized, integrated and coordinated care management services that builds on Humana’s previous care management models. It supports the company’s efforts to deliver integrated care for Medicare Advantage members, helping them improve their physical, social and behavioral health while aging in place.

Within the Humana Care Support pilot, Humana clinician care teams identify, engage and support a select group of Medicare Advantage members living with multiple chronic conditions and complex congestive heart failure and diabetes in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. These multi-disciplinary care teams, which bring together a diverse set of experiences and clinical knowledge, include a nurse, pharmacist, social worker and a behavioral-health specialist.

Helping members impacted by social determinants of health

Today, 80 percent of older adults are living with at least one chronic condition, and 77 percent are living with at least two chronic conditions. Research has shown that many of these older adults are more likely to fall behind in managing their health and suffer from social determinants of health, which are the conditions in the environments in which people live, learn, work, play, worship and age that affect a wide range of health, functioning and quality of life outcomes and risks.

The Humana Care Support pilot builds upon how Humana leverages the concept of integrated care to address social determinants of health. For the last several years, Humana has been helping its members impacted by social determinants of health via its Bold Goal, which is focused on addressing the needs of the whole person by co-creating solutions to address social determinants and the health-related social needs for our members and communities.

In addition, the Humana Care Support pilot is also designed to enhance and support the integrated care members are already receiving from their providers. Many of Humana’s provider partners are in value-based care agreements serving our Medicare Advantage members have their own robust care management capabilities already in place and it’s our goal to ensure members receive the primary and preventive care they need.