Clovis Oncology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on February 23
Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Clovis’ senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s results in greater detail.
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Clovis Oncology website www.clovisoncology.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.
Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows: US participants (877) 698-7048, International participants (647) 689-5448, conference ID: 5869256.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado; please visit www.clovisoncology.com for more information, including additional office locations in the U.S. and Europe.
