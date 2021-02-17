Clovis Oncology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on February 23

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Clovis’ senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s results in greater detail.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Clovis Oncology website www.clovisoncology.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.