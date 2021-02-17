Avaya Appoints Darcey Harrison to Accelerate Cloud Adoption in North America, Guiding Customers on their Journey to Cloud Communications and Digital Transformation

Further strengthening its ability to support customers and partners in their digital transformation and migration to cloud, Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) today announced it has appointed Darcey Harrison as Vice President of Cloud Acceleration, North America. Harrison is responsible for continuing expansion of new and existing customer adoption of the Avaya OneCloud communications and collaboration portfolio. She will work with customers to ensure Avaya is the partner of choice for organizations adapting their businesses to the new future of work.

“Avaya continues to attract remarkably high-caliber talent, with a continued focus on delivering for our customers, providing them with multicloud solutions in a wide range of deployment options and subscription models,” said Frank Ciccone, Senior Vice President, North American Sales, Avaya. “Our cloud and subscription business is now over 30 percent of our revenue and growing, 40 percent of our new logos are cloud, and we continue to gain traction as more businesses trust Avaya as their CCaaS, UCaaS and CPaaS provider. We’re excited to have Darcey join our company at this exciting time, and I believe her industry experience and demonstrated leadership are a tremendous asset to the team.”

Harrison comes to Avaya from UJET, a CCaaS solution provider for smartphone era CX, where she was the Chief Revenue Officer delivering over 100 percent growth, with responsibility for sales, channels, solutions consulting, customer success, and sales operations. Prior to UJET, Harrison’s 17 years of leadership included a number of senior cloud sales management roles with experience guiding customers through technology transitions to achieve positive business outcomes.

“I am pleased to be joining Avaya at such an important time, as the company continues to strengthen its customer-driven approach to delivering innovation in multicloud communications and collaboration solutions,” said Harrison. “Avaya has tremendous market presence and brand strength serving some of the largest global enterprises and has continued to be a leader in enabling its clients to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences. As organizations of all sizes increasingly plan to adopt cloud communications, I look forward to helping to drive growth for our customers, partners and Avaya.”