 

Avaya Appoints Darcey Harrison to Accelerate Cloud Adoption in North America, Guiding Customers on their Journey to Cloud Communications and Digital Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Further strengthening its ability to support customers and partners in their digital transformation and migration to cloud, Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) today announced it has appointed Darcey Harrison as Vice President of Cloud Acceleration, North America. Harrison is responsible for continuing expansion of new and existing customer adoption of the Avaya OneCloud communications and collaboration portfolio. She will work with customers to ensure Avaya is the partner of choice for organizations adapting their businesses to the new future of work.

“Avaya continues to attract remarkably high-caliber talent, with a continued focus on delivering for our customers, providing them with multicloud solutions in a wide range of deployment options and subscription models,” said Frank Ciccone, Senior Vice President, North American Sales, Avaya. “Our cloud and subscription business is now over 30 percent of our revenue and growing, 40 percent of our new logos are cloud, and we continue to gain traction as more businesses trust Avaya as their CCaaS, UCaaS and CPaaS provider. We’re excited to have Darcey join our company at this exciting time, and I believe her industry experience and demonstrated leadership are a tremendous asset to the team.”

Harrison comes to Avaya from UJET, a CCaaS solution provider for smartphone era CX, where she was the Chief Revenue Officer delivering over 100 percent growth, with responsibility for sales, channels, solutions consulting, customer success, and sales operations. Prior to UJET, Harrison’s 17 years of leadership included a number of senior cloud sales management roles with experience guiding customers through technology transitions to achieve positive business outcomes.

“I am pleased to be joining Avaya at such an important time, as the company continues to strengthen its customer-driven approach to delivering innovation in multicloud communications and collaboration solutions,” said Harrison. “Avaya has tremendous market presence and brand strength serving some of the largest global enterprises and has continued to be a leader in enabling its clients to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences. As organizations of all sizes increasingly plan to adopt cloud communications, I look forward to helping to drive growth for our customers, partners and Avaya.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avaya Appoints Darcey Harrison to Accelerate Cloud Adoption in North America, Guiding Customers on their Journey to Cloud Communications and Digital Transformation Further strengthening its ability to support customers and partners in their digital transformation and migration to cloud, Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) today announced it has appointed Darcey Harrison as Vice President of Cloud Acceleration, North America. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
C3 AI Releases Comprehensive Enhancements to Its Enterprise AI Application Development Platform and ...
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
Columbia Property Trust Declares First Quarter Dividend
ExOne Developing Portable 3D Printing Factory in Shipping Container for Department of Defense
Moderna Provides U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Avaya Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
08.02.21
Dennis Kozak of Avaya Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief for Exceptional Leadership and Commitment to the Success of Avaya’s Global Channel Partner Network
08.02.21
Avaya OneCloud CCaaS Providing Better Customer and Employee Experiences for More Global Clients as Network of Partners Offering the Solution Grows
03.02.21
Engagent Health Addresses Critical Need for Healthcare Accessibility With Avaya OneCloud
28.01.21
Avaya Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Reporting Date
27.01.21
Avaya Announces New AI Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience, With More Powerful Virtual Agents Integrating With Google Cloud Dialogflow CX
21.01.21
Driving AI Innovation for the Future of Customer Experience, Avaya Receives 600th Contact Center Technologies Patent in its Avaya OneCloud CCaaS Portfolio